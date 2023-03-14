SALTASH United travel to Newquay's Mount Wise ground tonight to face Helston Athletic in the Cornwall Senior Cup semi-final (7.30pm).
It will see Helston manager Matt Cusack come up against his former club, with whom he won the Senior Cup in 2018.
There has been nothing to choose between the two Toolstation Western League Premier Division rivals this season.
They have already met three times this campaign, with the league fixtures finishing in a 1-1 draw at Waterways Stadium, and a 2-1 victory to Saltash at Kellaway Park, while they also met in the FA Vase, with Helston winning that one 2-1 at home.
Saltash player-manager Danny Lewis said: "Helston are a good team, they are coached well, and a team who probably feel they should be higher up the league at this moment in time.
"It will be a tough game, but if we turn up and play like we know we can, we will be a match for anyone."
Saltash are unbeaten in their last 10 league and cup games and sit top of the Premier Division table, while Helston are undefeated in eight matches but have drawn their last three games, leaving them in seventh place.