WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Ivybridge Town 1 Saltash United 1
MANAGER Lee Britchford praised his Saltash players for their battling point at Erme Valley on Tuesday night after revealing that half the team got off their sick beds to play.
A flu-like virus had swept the Ashes’ dressing room since the weekend, including the manager, and he said: “Five lads hadn’t been out of their beds since Sunday and another three weren’t well enough to be involved at all. So it was backs against the wall stuff in terms of our physical energy.
“We did look out on our feet at times last night. I don’t want to take anything away from Ivybridge, who were a real handful.
“Second half we were much better and caused them a lot of problems. On another day we would have scored one or two, but in the end I thought a draw was a fair result.”
Given the circumstances, Saltash did remarkably well to return over the Tamar Bridge with their unbeaten start to the season intact. They’ve won two and drawn two of their opening fixtures.
Britchford said: “Getting eight points from our first four games is not to be scoffed at, particularly given the quality of opposition we’ve played.
“I’m very pleased with the start we’ve made and this group will only get better and better.”
Much of the praise for last night’s point was given to goalkeeper Jordan Duffey, who saved an injury-time penalty from Josh Johnson.
Britchford said: “We talked before the game about needing players to step up and make a difference and last night it was Duffey’s turn. He showed what a top quality keeper he is with the penalty save.”
Joe Preece was rewarded for his man-of-the-match performance as a substitute against Portishead by being given a place in the starting line-up, and he soon made his mark, heading the Ashes in front after 13 minutes.
But the Ivies equalised eight minutes later when former Dobwalls striker CJ Pritchard got on the end of an excellent cross from Owen Howard.
Saltash were the dominant side in the second half, and Kieran O’Melia was denied late on by a fine save from Kane Gregory, but Ivybridge finished stronger after the visitors were reduced to 10 men following Freddie Tolcher’s sin-bin in the 83rd minute.
Then came Duffey’s penalty save to round off a dramatic finale.
Before the game Hugo Massey, who played for Saltash’s Under 18 side last season, was paraded as a new signing and the young striker came on for Preece midway through the second half but was later sacrificed for Owen Davies as the Ashes felt they needed another man in midfield.
IVYBRIDGE TOWN: Kane Gregory; Hayden Baugh, Joe Rutherford, Dan Vile (Ryan Geach, 46), Nick Salop, Jacob Pickavant, Jack Rider (Jake Lane, 70), Josh Pope, Josh Johnson, Owen Howard (Kaycee Ogwu, 88), CJ Pritchard. Subs not used: Connor McAuley, Ethan Rowe.
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey; Max Everall (Rhys McShane, 70), Hayden Greening, Ben Goulty, Sam Joce, Charlie Elkington (capt), Dylan Holgate (Kieran O’Melia, 58), Fin Wilkes (George Powell, 90+1), Henry Donovan, Freddie Tolcher, Joe Preece (Hugo Massey 65, Owen Davies 89).
Saltash United man-of-the-match: Jordan Duffey.
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