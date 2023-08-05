SALTASH United manager Macca Brown is hoping his side can bounce back from their 4-0 home league defeat by Helston Athletic on Tuesday night when they visit Barnstaple Town in the FA Cup extra preliminary round today (3pm).
Brown labelled some of the goals his side conceded against Helston as "scandalous" and will be hoping for a big improvement this afternoon.
"You can't feel sorry for yourselves, these are big games, and ones you want to play in, and Barnstaple will do exactly the same to us as Helston did if we turn up in the same manner," said Brown.
"They drew at home this week (2-2 with Street) so there is no reason why we should be going there and fearing them, but they will hurt us if we give them the freedom of the park as we did against Helston.
"You could argue the FA Cup is a nice little break from the league, but after two games I don't really buy into that. There are no points up for grabs, but we have to respond, and it would be the perfect way to kick-start our season."