St Piran League Premier Division East round-up – Saturday, August 16
SALTASH United are the only team in the division left with a perfect record after winning 2-1 at North Petherwin on Saturday.
The Ashes – who are the defending champions – fell behind in the 17th minute to a driven free-kick from new signing Ryan Crabb, but levelled before the break with Pete Styring on target.
After half-time Saltash came on strong against a Petherwin side who saw Jason Hoar controversially given a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity, and won it through Frazer Ferris.
Polperro and Torpoint Athletic sit top of the table with seven points from nine.
Polperro put visiting St Blazey Reserves to the sword at Killigarth in a 6-2 success.
They led 2-0 at the break via summer recruits Denham Guild and Connor Bone, before Jake Thomas added a third on 52 minutes.
Blazey pulled one back four minutes later through Harley Deads, but a three-goal salvo in 18 minutes from Tom Whitebrook, Bone and Guild made it six.
A consolation goal arrived through Tomas Amado 15 minutes from time.
Torpoint edged past Gunnislake 1-0 thanks to Ryan Easterbrook’s 11th minute finish, while there were also three other games.
Bodmin Town, who took voluntary relegation from the South West peninsula League over the summer, fell to a 5-0 reversal at home to Sticker Reserves.
Sticky led 2-0 at the break through Joe Tilley (22) and Jack Walker (30), and although they had to wait until the final 20 minutes to add to their advantage, goals from subs Taeler Chapman (70 and 74) and Jake Edmondson (86) ensured a fine start.
St Austell Reserves fought back from a goal down to defeat Callington Town Development at Poltair.
Lewis Whittaker gave Cally an early lead, but after equalising on 49 minutes through Joshua Horner, two goals from Alex Hamley (55) and Joshua Bragg (65) gave them a lead they held on to, that despite Evan Barnes pulling one back ten minutes from time.
The other game saw a 2-2 draw between Foxhole Stars and their Millbrook counterparts.
Josh Payn netted twice for the Brook, but Courtney Rowe and Joseph Stone earned the Stars a point.
