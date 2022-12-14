Saltash United have confirmed the resignation of joint first-team player-manager Shane Krac.
Krac joined the Ashes at the start of the campaign, forming a management team with Danny Lewis, and the duo have guided the club to the top of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division.
They have a huge match against second-place Bridgwater at Waterways Stadium on Saturday, but Krac has stepped down just five days before the big game.
In a statement, the club said: "On Monday, the club held a meeting between committee members and the first-team management.
"The purpose of these discussions was to initiate a coherent plan of first-team football operations at the club, both on and off the field, in the event that the first team should be promoted to the Southern League at Step 4 for the 2023-24 season, given the exciting league position we now find ourselves in.
"These were early-stage discussions, and we anticipate that more meetings will follow.
"As a result of this meeting, joint first-team manager Shane Krac decided to resign from his role with immediate effect. The club have accepted his resignation.
"The club would like to put on record our thanks to Shane for his hard work and dedication to the club over the past six months and we wish him all the best for the future."