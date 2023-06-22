PLYMOUTH Argyle have made their first signing of the summer by capturing Spanish defender Julio Pleguezuelo on a two-year contract.
The 26-year-old Pleguezuelo becomes the first Spanish Pilgrim in the club’s history after joining Argyle from Dutch top-flight side FC Twente, for whom he played nearly 100 games in four seasons, after joining in 2019.
Born in Palma, on the island of Mallorca, Julio spent time in the youth set-ups of Spanish La Liga sides Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, before moving to England aged 16 to join Arsenal, where he captained the under-21 side, playing alongside players such as Serge Gnabry, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.
Julio headed back to Spain for two loan spells, in 2016/17 and 2017/18, with Mallorca and Gimnastic respectively, both of Spain’s second tier.
In the 2018/19 season, Pleguezuelo played twice for Arsenal in the Papa Johns Trophy, and started one game for the first team, a 2-1 win for the Gunners at the Emirates. He then departed London to move to Twente in 2019.
Pleguezuelo is primarily a central defender, who is able to play as a right back and a defensive midfield player.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club's website: “Julio joins us with good pedigree behind him having been a regular in the Eredivisie for the last few seasons at FC Twente and also coming through the ranks on English soil at Arsenal.
“Julio is a versatile defender who is excellent with the ball at his feet and will fit into the style of play we try to play perfectly.
“He had many other options in this country and abroad for his services, but the chance to come back to England and prove himself in the Championship with Argyle really appealed to him and we are delighted to have him on board.”
Director of Football Neil Dewsnip added: “We have been following Julio for a while and believe he fits exactly the profile of player we are looking to have at the club both on and off the pitch.
“He has had an excellent season for FC Twente, and it is a real coup that he has decided to join Argyle. I am delighted to get our first signing of the summer over the line and hope the fans are excited as we are to see Julio run out at Home Park for the first time.”
The transfer is subject to international clearance.