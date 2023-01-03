Plymouth Argyle have moved swiftly by adding two players in only two days since the opening of the January transfer window, but they have suffered the loss of in-form striker Morgan Whittaker, who has been recalled from his loan by parent club Swansea City.
The Pilgrims have signed 21-year-old New Zealand international striker Ben Waine, and 20-year-old left-sided wing-back Saxon Earley, who has joined on a permanent deal from Championship side Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.
Earley spent the first part of this season on loan at Stevenage, for whom he played 27 times, scoring one goal, in a Carabao Cup win away at Reading.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told www.pafc.co.uk: “We are really pleased that Saxon has joined us. He is another exciting young player that we have added to our squad that will improve our strength in depth.
“He is a player with huge potential. He is eager to learn and to develop his game, and hopefully he will enjoy working with us all at Argyle."
Commenting on Whittaker's departure, Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip said: “We did everything we could to retain Morgan for the duration of the loan as initially agreed, but it was not to be."