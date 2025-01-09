PLYMOUTH Argyle have swooped to sign Polish international Tymoteusz Puchacz until the end of the current campaign.
The left-back, who turns 26 later this month, joins on loan from German Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel in a deal that also comes with an option to buy the defender at the end of his loan spell.
Puchacz, who has played 15 times for his country, including taking in two major tournaments at the UEFA 2020 and 2024 European Championships, arrives at Home Park with extensive European experience having taken in spells at 1. FC Kaiserslautern, Panathinaikos, Trabzonspor, Union Berlin and Lech Poznan, whom he started his career with.
Argyle have beaten off several Championship rivals and European clubs for his signature and Head of Recruitment Jimmy Dickinson is delighted he has chosen to join the club.
He commented: “Tymoteusz is someone we have been aware of and monitoring for a few months.
“He comes to Argyle with an excellent record and varied experience from several big clubs throughout Europe. There was plenty of competition for his signature, but he is excited by the challenge ahead and felt Argyle was the best fit for the next stage of his career.
“He is naturally left-footed, good on the ball, and consistently provides assists, so will provide good balance to the left side of defence but also add further competition for places.
“I am thrilled he has joined and look forward to seeing him in an Argyle shirt soon.”
Puchacz will wear the number 17 and is available for selection for this weekend’s Emirates FA Cup tie against Brentford, should EFL and international clearance be received in time.
The Pole is Argyle’s second new arrival of the January transfer window and comes after the club record signing of Ghana international midfielder Michael Baidoo from Swedish top flight side Elfsborg.