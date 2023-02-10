Plymouth Argyle have recalled goalkeeper Adam Parkes from his loan spell at Plymouth Parkway.
First-choice keeper Mike Cooper picked up an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend which will see him miss the rest of the season.
Callum Burton replaced Cooper at Hillsborough, and will keep goal for the Pilgrims going forward, with Parkes as his deputy.
Parkes has been suffering with a shoulder injury, but he will be fit enough to sit on the bench for the Greens' match against Portsmouth at Home Park tomorrow.
“He's been out on loan at Plymouth Parkway,” said Argyle boss Steven Schumacher. told pafc.co.uk.
“He’s had a little bit of a shoulder issue for the last couple of weeks, so we wanted that to settle down, but he'll be okay. We’ll be recalling him, and he'll be on the bench the weekend.
“We see him in training all the time. It's one of the benefits of sending the lads on loan to the local teams, they can still train with us, and we can see every day what they're capable of.
“I've seen Adam play. He looks calm and assured. Darren does good work with all three goalkeepers. When you have a setback in your goalkeeping department, it is amplified because there’s only a few of them.”
Looking ahead to the Pompey game, who have a new boss in John Mousinho, Schumacher said: “They are getting to know the new manager.
"They had an immediate bounce, beating Exeter and Fleetwood, had a tough game against Peterborough, where they were on the wrong end of a result, then had another good performance against Barnsley.”