PLYMOUTH Argyle are once again back at Wembley after winning a dramatic Papa Johns Trophy semi-final on penalties against Cheltenham Town at Home Park last night.
The Greens, second in the table and going for promotion, were made to work extremely hard by their League One rivals.
Alfie May put the Robins 1-0 up early in the second-half, but the Greens were level by the 63rd minute as sub Ryan Hardie slotted in.
The visitors were indebted to a superb performance from goalkeeper Luke Southwood, particularly in the first half, but they survived.
With no extra-time in the competition, the game went straight to penalties.
Both teams had their moments of nerves, but it was home keeper Callum Burton that was the hero as he saved three consecutive spot-kicks to give them a 3-2 victory in the shoot-out.
Argyle will take on either Accrington Stanley or Bolton Wanderers, who face off tonight in Lancashire, at the National Stadium on Sunday, April 2.
Argyle have twice played at Wembley. They beat Darlington 1-0 in 1996 to reach Division Two (now League One) under Neil Warnock before losing 2-0 to AFC Wimbledon in the League Two play-off final back in 2016.