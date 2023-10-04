PLYMOUTH Argyle suffered their second home league defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-0 by mid-table rivals Millwall at Home Park last night.
It was Millwall's first away win in the Championship since the opening day of the season as they produced an excellent defensive display.
Argyle created the best chances in the first half but they were denied either by poor finishing or some good saves from Lions goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.
Millwall eventually took the lead in the 59th minute when a superb Duncan Watmore pass fed in Zian Flemming, who lifted the ball over Argyle goalkeeper Conor Hazard.
Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz had good chances for the Pilgrims before Millwall secured victory in the seventh minute of stoppage time when the impressive Flemming clearly fouled Kaine Kesler-Hayden when dispossessing him, but the referee played on, and the Millwall midfielder fed George Saville, who applied a clinical finish.
The defeat was just a fourth home loss in 28 games for the Pilgrims going back to the start of last season - a record that was the best in the EFL.
It sees Millwall jump above Plymouth into 11th place in the Championship as the hosts drop to 15th position.
Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon: "We wanted to get a better result than that.
"I felt the way we played, especially early on in the game, the way we passed the ball and the energy and quality we showed was really good.
"We got into some dangerous areas and didn't quite make the most of them again.
"Some of that was excellent defending from them and some of it was poor decision-making from us.
"It's frustrating overall because on the balance of it I think we definitely deserved something from the game - we'll play worse than that and get a result this season, so it wasn't the way we wanted it to go."
Millwall manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio London: "I thought we were diligent, I thought we were professional, I thought we were very, very concentrated and I think we made it very, very difficult for Plymouth to break us down.
"They had a lot of possession, the manager spoke about it before the game that he needed his team to move the ball a little bit better and keep the ball and put us under pressure.
"I felt as though if we just defended 15 yards deeper, it would just give us that opportunity to transition well and I thought we did it very well against Middlesbrough in the first game of the season and I thought tonight was a similar type of game.
"I thought we had to be patient, we had to wait, and when we needed the moment to pick them off we had the quality to do that and it's very, very pleasing."