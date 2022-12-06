Plymouth Argyle have changed their plans for a new training facility for the players.
Four months ago, the Pilgrims announced that an agreement had been reached to acquire the site of the Parkway Sports Club in Ernesettle, subject to planning permission being granted.
But since that announcement, Argyle say the owners of Parkway Sports Club have informed the club that the terms of sale have changed and that they would need to purchase the land at risk – before planning permission has been granted – so Argyle pulled out of the deal.
With the club eager for a dedicated training site as part of their long-term strategy, they have now agreed in principle to purchase the site of Goals Plymouth, which sits adjacent to Home Park on Outland Road.
A club statement said: ”The benefits to the club, and by extension the community, are substantial, and represents a superior solution for the club than the prospective site in Ernesettle.
”This development provides the club with the opportunity to effectively expand the footprint of our base of operations at Home Park, the Harper’s Park training pitches, and Goals Plymouth into one much larger site.
“In addition, existing facilities at Goals Plymouth can be efficiently adapted and further developed for club use, including the enhancement of already existing infrastructure.
“As part of the acquisition, the club intends to continue running the five-a-side all-weather pitches for public use, bringing the operation under the club’s banner and branding, with more information to follow in due course.”
Argyle chief executive officer Andrew Parkinson told pafc.co.uk: “While it has been a challenge getting to this stage, the benefits for the club from this change of course are substantial, and we are very excited by the prospect of delivering our vision for the club much closer to the familiar surroundings of Home Park.
“This represents an outstanding opportunity for us, and I’m sure that supporters will share in our anticipation. As I said when we initially announced the plans for a new first-team site,
“Infrastructure enhancements are essential if Argyle are to prosper in the coming years, and this is another big step in the right direction.”