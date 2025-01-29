St Piran League Division Three East round-up – Saturday, January 25
LEADERS Tregony sit 15 points clear at the top of the table after easing past nearest challengers St Merryn on Saturday.
With St Merryn having four games in-hand, an away victory would actually have seen them sit as favourites, but Tregony know with just eight games remaining back-to-back promotions remains a real possibility.
They led 2-0 at half-time and although the visitors pushed to get back into the game, Tregony added a third.
Their goals came via Jamie Taylor, player of the match Joe Rogers and Dylan Fox.
Biscovey missed the chance to move to within three points of St Merryn after a 5-2 defeat by visiting North Petherwin Reserves.
The Badgers arrived boosted by the inclusion of some first teamers following their postponement, and after a close first half which they led 2-1, put the afterburners on the break.
Lee Thomas (35 and 65) netted twice for the hosts, but Jake Harris (2), Tom Hancock, James Shelley and Sonny Smith ensured the points headed back to North Cornwall.
St Dominick Reserves produced an excellent comeback to see off their St Minver counterparts at Trewint Lane.
Phil Dines and Jack Morris had the hosts 2-0 up at half-time, but three unanswered efforts from Harrison Russell and subs Jack Digby and Josh King won it for the Doms.