Football hit by wet weather again
Heavy rain on Saturday morning has forced the postponement of several matches in the Toolstation Western League and South West Peninsula League - some after they had survived initial early pitch inspections.
Saltash’s home game with Millbrook was one such case, called off two hours after a pitch inspection had declared the game at Waterways Stadium on, while Torpoint Athletic against Wellngton also fell victim to the deluge.
In the SWPL, the rain claimed the matches between Dobwalls and Bude Town, Launceston versus Mullion and Honiton against Holsworthy.
Liskeard Athletic’s WC Parson League Cup quarter-final Brixham survived, as did St Blazey’s trip to Axminster.
But an early call has been made to postpone Liskeard Athletic Women’s Vitality FA Cup second-round tie at home to Oxford United tomorrow, with the U’s due to travel today and the Lux Park pitch waterlogged.
