Football fixtures for Tuesday, April 30
TONIGHT’S action sees a number of games across the South West Peninsula League Premier West, none bigger than at St Dennis when they meet fellow strugglers Sticker (7.30pm).
St Dennis are bottom, a point behind their visitors who have just one game to give themselves hope of avoiding finishing last.
However, the four points they recently received for Bude Town fielding an ineligible player in their meeting, has given them hope.
If they win and Launceston win at Bodmin Town, then Bodmin could still finish bottom.
To add to Town’s frustration, they were leading 1-0 against St Dennis when their clash was abandoned after 78 minutes due to a waterlogged pitch.
Elsewhere in the division, Holsworthy are in action four times this week.
Tonight they head to Callington before Thursday’s Torridge Cup final with Torrington at Torrington.
Friday sees them welcome Newquay before the ridiculous schedule sees them have to play again on Saturday afternoon.
Newquay are three points clear of Wadebridge Town in the race for third, but have a tough task at Dobwalls who are always hard to beat at Lantoom Park.
The Dingos are looking to cement sixth in the table.
The other game is at Mullion as Truro City Reserves have conceded home advantage to get the game played.
There are also plenty of games across the St Piran League east divisions.
In Premier East, champions St Dominick welcome bottom side Launceston Reserves, while the battle for the top four in Division One East sees St Blazey Reserves entertain Kilkhampton.
Leaders Foxhole will expect three points when struggling St Columb Major visit.
Title favourites Pensilva have an awkward derby date at Saltash United Thirds in Division Two East, while Lanreath, who were beaten in the Cornwall Junior Cup final at the weekend, will hope to cement the runners-up spot in Division Three East when they welcome North Petherwin Reserves.
Lifton Reserves entertain Division Four East champions Tregony in the only match in that division this evening.
The fixtures are as follows:
SWPL Premier West (7.30pm unless stated): Bodmin Town v Launceston, Callington Town v Holsworthy, Dobwalls v Newquay, St Dennis v Sticker, Truro City Res v Mullion at Mullion (7.45pm).
St Piran League, Premier Division East (7.30pm unless stated): Millbrook Res v Sticker Res (7.45pm), Saltash United Res v North Petherwin, St Dominick v Launceston Res (6.30pm), Torpoint Athletic Res v St Austell Res.
Division One East (6.30pm unless stated): Foxhole Stars v St Columb Major, St Blazey Res v Kilkhampton (7.45pm), St Stephen v St Newlyn East, Wadebridge Town Res v Liskeard Athletic Res. (7.30pm).
Division Two East (6.30pm): Lanivet Inn v St Merryn, Saltash United Thirds v Pensilva, St Minver Res v Gorran, St Teath v Mevagissey. Division Three East (6.30pm): Lanreath v North Petherwin Res, Liskeard Athletic Thirds v Week St Mary, Lostwithiel v Gunnislake Res.
Division Four East (6.30pm): Lifton Res v Tregony.