Saturday, August 19
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Callington Town v St Austell, Dobwalls v Sticker, Liskeard Athletic v Holsworthy, Mullion v Launceston, Newquay v Bodmin Town, St Dennis v Bude Town, Truro City Res v Camelford.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (3pm): Altarnun v Saltash United Res, Launceston Res v Gunnislake, North Petherwin v St Mawgan, Polperro v Millbrook Res, Saltash Borough v Torpoint Athletic Res, St Dominick v St Austell Res. Division One East (3pm): Looe Town v St Minver, Nanpean Rovers v Foxhole Stars, St Columb Major v Kilkhampton. Division Two East (3pm): Bodmin Town Res v St Death, Saltash United Thirds v Lifton, St Breward v St Dennis Development. Division Three East (3pm): Bude Town Res v Looe Town Res, Foxhole Stars Res v Week St Mary, Grampound v North Petherwin Res, Lanreath v St Dominick Res, Liskeard Athletic Thirds v Gunnislake Res. Division Four East (3pm): Indian Queens v Lifton Res, St Eval Spitfires v North Hill.