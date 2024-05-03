Saturday, May 4
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Holsworthy v Wendron United, Launceston v Mullion, St Dennis v Bodmin Town.
St Piran League, Premier Division East (3pm): Gunnislake v Saltash Borough, North Petherwin v Sticker Res, Saltash United Res v St Mawgan, St Austell Res v Millbrook Res.
Division One East (3pm): Foxhole Stars v Boscastle, Liskeard Athletic Res v St Stephen, Nanpean Rovers v St Columb Major, Newquay Res v St Newlyn East, Torpoint Athletic Thirds v Kilkhampton, Wadebridge Town Res v St Minver.
Division Two East (3pm): Bodmin Town Res v St Merryn, Gorran v Mevagissey, Lifton v St Teath, St Breward v Pensilva, St Dennis Development v Lanivet Inn.
Division Three East (3pm unless stated): Gunnislake Res v Looe Town Res (12.30pm), Liskeard Athletic Thirds v Grampound (double-header at 1.30pm and 3pm, 30 mins per half), Lostwithiel v North Petherwin Res, Week St Mary v Bodmin Dragon.
Division Four East (3pm unless stated): Biscovey v Tregony, Lifton Res v Gerrans and St Mawes United Res, St Teath Res v Indian Queens.
St Piran League, Percy Stephens Cup semi-final at Sticker AFC (2pm): Gerrans and St Mawes United v Lanreath.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Eastside v Hartland Clovelly, Holsworthy Res v Shamwickshire Rovers, Landkey Town v Park United.
Senior Division (2.30pm): AFC Dumnonii v Braunton Res, Lynton v Bideford Res, Northam Lions v Fremington Res.
Intermediate One (2.30pm): Kingsley Park v Morwenstow, Kingsley Wizards v High Bickington, Sandymere Blues v Hartland Clovelly.
Devon and Exeter League, Division Three (3pm): Bravehearts v Halwill, Heavitree United v Budleigh Salterton Res, Lyme Regis Res v Alphington Res, Sidmouth Town Thirds v Broadclyst, University of Exeter Fifths v Witheridge.
Sunday, May 5
South West Regional Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Feniton v Ilminster Town, Saltash United v Sticker.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One (2pm): Bodmin v St Agnes, Penryn v RNAS Culdrose, St Dennis v Saltash Borough, Wadebridge Town v Bude Town.
Division Two (2pm unless stated): Padstow United v FXSU, Redruth United v Wendron United, St Agnes Res v Biscovey (2.30pm), Troon v Callington Town.
Devon Women’s League, Premier Division (2pm): Crediton United v Bradworthy, Fremington v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police, Plympton v Budleigh Salterton.
North/East Division (2pm): Braunton v Hemyock, RBL Alphington v Honiton Town, University of Exeter v Appledore.