Saturday, November 1
Southern League, Division One South: Falmouth Tn 0 Malvern Tn 1, Mousehole 1 Winchester City 3.
Western League, Premier Division: Barnstaple Tn 3 Helston Ath 1, Saltash Utd 2 Brislington 0, Shepton Mallet 0 Newquay 3, St Austell 0 Bridgwater Utd 7, Wellington 5 St Blazey 2.
SWPL, West Division: Bude Tn 3 St Day 0, Camelford 2 Falmouth Tn 5, Dobwalls 1 Sticker 2, Elburton Villa 5 Wendron Utd 1, Liskeard Ath 2 Callington Tn 1, Penzance 2 Launceston 0, Truro City 2 Millbrook 4, Wadebridge Tn v Holsworthy - Post.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Altarnun 1 Kilkhampton 0, Looe Tn 3 Saltash Utd 3, Millbrook 2 Callington Tn 1, North Petherwin 4 St Austell 3, Polperro 2 Sticker 2, St Mawgan 2 Torpoint Ath 1.
Premier Division West: Hayle 5 St Ives Tn 0, Ludgvan 1 Illogan RBL 2, Penryn Ath 2 Redruth Utd 1, Perranwell 2 Mullion 1, St Agnes 3 Porthleven 4, St Day v Wendron Utd - Post, St Just 1 Pendeen Rov 5.
Division One East: Launceston 1 Wadebridge Tn 3, Lifton 2 Saltash Utd 2, Newquay 4 Dobwalls 0, St Dominick 0 Nanpean Rov 11, St Stephen 1 Pensilva 2, St Teath 7 Liskeard Ath 1, Torpoint Ath v St Breward - H/W.
Division One West: Camborne SoM 8 Probus 0, Falmouth Utd 3 Penzance 2, Holman SC 9 Hayle 1, Mawnan 2 Illogan RBL 0, Newlyn Non-Ath 2 Dropship 3, RNAS Culdrose 5 Porthleven 3, Wendron Utd 2 Threemilestone 0, West Cornwall 2 Troon 2.
Division Two East: Biscovey 4 Mevagissey 5, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 3 Bude Tn 2, Gorran 6 St Mawgan 0, Lanreath 10 Calstock 2.
Division Two West: Frogpool & Cusgarne 5 Mawnan 2, Lanner 5 St Agnes 3, Lizard Argyle 5 St Buryan 2, Pendeen Rov 0 St Just 0, Perranporth 6 Falmouth DC 0, St Ives Mariners 1 Goonhavern Ath 11.
Division Three West: Mullion 3 Probus 0, Stithians 6 Penryn Ath 0, Troon 1 Chacewater 2.
Division Four West: Dropship 0 Wendron Utd 9, Falmouth Ath 3 Lizard Argyle 1, Goonhavern Ath 3 Ludgvan 3, Newlyn Non-Ath 4 Madron 3.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Second Round: St Blazey 5 Gunnislake 2.
Percy Stephens Cup: Bodmin Dragons 2 St Columb Major 6, Constantine 0 Dropship 9, Holman SC 11 Mawgan 4, Indian Queens 4 Landrake 5 - AET, Newquay 3 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 0, Padstow Utd 4 Kilkhampton 5, St Keverne 0 Helston OB 6, Tremough 7 St Day 3.
Sunday, November 2 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Saltash Utd 2 Frampton Rgrs 1.
Cornwall’s Women’s Cup, First Round: Lanner 2 Wadebridge Tn 6.
Cornwall Women’s League Cup, Division Two: St Buryan v Big Shots Saints - H/W.
Masons Kings League Cup: Falmouth 5 FXSU 1, Kilkhampton v St Dennis - H/W, Ludgvan 2 Wendron Utd 1, Padstow Utd 3 Charlestown 2, Redruth 4 RNAS Culdrose 0, Sticker v Saltash Borough - H/W.
Saturday, November 1 - Rugby
Championship: Cambridge 32 Nottingham 36, Chinnor 17 Ampthill 10, Cornish Pirates 34 Caldy 27, Ealing Trailfinders 27 Hartpury 19, Richmond 17 Coventry 52.
Regional Two South West: Okehampton 21 Penzance and Newlyn 18.
Sunday, November 2 - Rugby
Women’s Championship South West Two: Launceston 24 Havant 12.
Women's NC 2 South West (West): Bude 0 Bideford 25, Helston 5 Paignton 57, Truro 20 Exeter Saracens 22.
Women's NC 3 South West (West): Falmouth 24 St Austell 10, Saltash 5 Camborne 31.
