Friday, April 11 - Football
SWPL, Premier West:
Callington Tn 0 Dobwalls 2, Holsworthy 1 Bude Tn 0.
Cornwall Women’s Cup, Final:
Saltash Utd 0 Helston Ath 0 (2-3 pens).
Saturday, April 12 - Football
National League, South Division:
Bath City 2 Dorking Wanderers 2, Boreham Wood 3 Hemel Hempstead Tn 0, Chelmsford City 1 Enfield Tn 2, Chesham Utd 2 Farnborough 1, Hampton & Richmond Borough 5 Welling Utd 0, Hornchurch 1 Truro City 3, Maidstone Utd 0 Weymouth 0, Salisbury City 0 Aveley 2, St Albans City 0 Eastbourne Borough 1, Torquay Utd 2 Slough Tn 0, Weston-s-Mare v Tonbridge Angels - Abandoned, Worthing 4 Chippenham Tn 1.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bashley 1 Cribbs 0, Bishops Cleeve 3 Larkhall Ath 1, Bristol Manor Farm 2 Malvern Tn 2, Cinderford Tn 2 Bideford 3, Didcot Tn 2 Melksham Tn 1, Exmouth Tn 3 Falmouth Tn 0, Mousehole 2 Yate Tn 1, Shaftesbury 7 Helston Ath 0, Tavistock 1 Bemerton Heath’ 0, Westbury Utd 0 Evesham Utd 1, Willand Rov 3 Thatcham Tn 1.
Western League, Premier Division:
Bridgwater Utd 2 Paulton Rov 1, Brixham 2 Buckland Ath 1, Clevedon Tn 3 St Austell 0, Nailsea & Tickenham 2 Shepton Mallet 3, Oldland Abbotonians 2 Ilfracombe Tn 0, Portishead Tn 8 Ivybridge Tn 0, Street 1 Saltash Utd 3, Torpoint Ath 3 Brislington 0, Wellington 2 St Blazey 0, Welton Rov 1 Barnstaple Tn 1.
SWPL, Premier West:
Bodmin Tn 3 Launceston 2, Camelford 3 Wendron Utd 0, Penzance 0 Newquay 2, St Day 3 Millbrook 0, Truro City 2 Wadebridge Tn 2.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Callington Tn 4 Millbrook 1, Foxhole Stars 2 Torpoint Ath 0, Launceston 1 St Dominick 1, North Petherwin 2 St Mawgan 2, Polperro 4 Gunnislake 4, St Austell 1 Saltash Utd 4, Sticker v Altarnun - H/W.
Premier West:
Falmouth Tn 6 Porthleven 1, Helston Ath 2 Pendeen Rov 2, Penryn Ath 5 St Agnes 1, Redruth Utd 0 St Just 2, Wendron Utd 0 Mullion 5.
Division One East:
Kilkhampton 5 Lifton 0, Liskeard Ath 5 St Teath 2, Looe Tn 6 St Breward 0, Newquay 1 Torpoint Ath 3, St Minver 3 Boscastle 5, St Stephen 3 Pensilva 1.
Division One West:
Illogan RBL v Threemilestone - Post, St Ives Tn 4 Hayle 1, Wendron Utd 5 Ludgvan 3.
Division Two East:
Bude Tn 1 Calstock 3, Gorran 4 Mevagissey 1, Saltash Utd 5 St Dennis 1.
Division Two West:
Constantine 1 Lanner 4, Lizard Argyle 0 Falmouth Utd 2, Mawnan 5 St Buryan 1, Probus 1 Frogpool & Cusgarne 0, St Agnes 1 Newlyn Non-Ath 1.
Division Three East:
Boscastle 2 Delabole Utd 0, St Dominick 1 Tregony 0, St Merryn 1 Biscovey 2.
Division Three West:
Carharrack 0 Goonhavern Ath 11, St Ives Mariners 3 Pendeen Rov 5, St Just 1 St Erme & Godolphin 2.
Division Four East:
Lifton 2 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 0, Newquay 4 St Blazey 1, North Hill 0 Grampound 2, St Teath 0 Padstow Utd 3.
Division Four West:
Chacewater 0 Holman SC 5, Falmouth Ath 6 Speak Out Utd 6, Goonhavern Ath 0 Mawgan 3, Perranporth 1 Wendron Utd 0, Troon 3 Lizard Argyle 0.
Sunday, April 13 - Football
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division:
Sherborne Tn 5 St Austell 1.
Cornwall Women’s League, Premier Division:
Bodmin 3 Wadebridge Tn 1, Mousehole 4 St Dennis 1.
Premier Division Cup:
Saltash Borough 5 RNAS Culdrose 1.
Division One:
Lanner 3 Callington Tn 1, Ludgvan 0 Padstow Utd 1, Penryn 2 Kilkhampton 7.
Division One Cup:
Wendron Utd 1 Newquay 2.
Division Two Cup:
St Buryan v Big Shots Saints - H/W.
Masons Kings League Cup:
St Agnes 9 Redruth Utd 0.
Saturday, April 12 - Rugby
Championship:
Bedford Blues 87 Nottingham 19, Caldy 10 Hartpury 41, Cambridge 17 Doncaster 52, Chinnor 31 Cornish Pirates 33, Coventry 26 Ampthill 31, London Scottish 24 Ealing Trailfinders 41.
National League Two West:
Bournville 30 Clifton 50, Camborne 43 Devonport Services 26, Exeter Uni 53 Cinderford 38, Hornets 36 Macclesfield 35, Loughborough 52 Redruth 26, Old Redcliffians 15 Luctonians 17, Taunton Titans 49 Hinckley 17.
Papa John’s Men’s Community Cup - Regional 1 Championship, round 1:
Barnstaple v Launceston - H/W.
Counties 1 Championship, round 1:
Pirates Amateurs 38 Nailsea & Backwell 29.
Counties 1 South Shield, round 1:
St Ives v Penryn - H/W.
Counties 2 Championship, Round 1:
Falmouth v Saltash - A/W.
Counties 2 South Plate, round 1:
Perranporth 25 Newquay Hornets 24.
Counties 3 & Below South Plate, Round 1:
Roseland 32 Lankelly-Fowey 27.
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Bath United v Crediton - H/W.
Sunday, April 13 - Rugby
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Penryn v Yeovil - H/W.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bridgwater & Albion 58 Helston 10.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Camborne v Teignmouth - H/W.