Football - Saturday, March 8
National League, South Division:
Boreham Wood 1 Aveley 0, Dorking Wanderers 2 Chelmsford City 2, Eastbourne Borough 4 Chippenham Tn 1, Hampton & Richmond 1 Hemel Hempstead Tn 2, Hornchurch 0 Maidstone Utd 0, Salisbury 1 Enfield Tn 2, Slough Tn 1 Farnborough 1, St Albans City 1 Weymouth 1, Tonbridge Angels 0 Torquay Utd 1, Truro City 3 Welling Utd 2, Weston-super-Mare 0 Bath City 0, Worthing 3 Chesham Utd 0.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bemerton Heath’ 2 Cribbs 0, Bideford 1 Thatcham Tn 1, Bishops Cleeve 3 Bashley 0, Bristol Manor Farm 0 Shaftesbury 2, Cinderford Tn 2 Exmouth Tn 2, Evesham Utd 2 Yate Tn 1, Helston Ath 0 Didcot Tn 3, Malvern Tn 2 Falmouth Tn 1, Melksham Tn 0 Tavistock 3, Mousehole 1 Larkhall Ath 0, Westbury Utd 1 Willand Rov 0.
Western League, Premier Division:
Barnstaple Tn 2 Buckland Ath 0, Brislington 2 Wellington 1, Ilfracombe Tn 1 Paulton Rov 3, Ivybridge Tn 1 Nailsea & Tickenham 2, Saltash Utd 3 Oldland Abbotonians 1, Shepton Mallet 1 Bridgwater Utd 0.
SWPL, Premier West:
Bude Tn 0 Callington Tn 1, Launceston 2 Camelford 3, Liskeard Ath 0 Holsworthy 0, Newquay 7 Bodmin Tn 0, St Day v Millbrook - Post, Sticker 1 Wendron Utd 2, Wadebridge Tn 2 Penzance 2.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Callington Tn 1 St Mawgan 3, Millbrook 2 North Petherwin 0, St Austell 1 Foxhole Stars 2, St Blazey 1 Saltash Borough 2, St Dominick 2 Torpoint Ath 4.
Premier West:
Hayle 2 St Just 1, Illogan RBL 2 Praze-an-Beeble 1, Mullion 1 Perranwell 3, Pendeen Rov 3 Redruth Utd 0, Penryn Ath 1 Porthleven 1, Wendron Utd v Mousehole - Post.
Division One East:
Boscastle 4 Looe Tn 1, Lifton v St Minver - Post, Nanpean Rov 2 Kilkhampton 1, Pensilva v St Breward - Post, Roche 1 St Stephen 2, Torpoint Ath 9 St Newlyn East 1.
Division One West:
Mawnan 4 Camborne SoM 1, Penzance 3 Hayle 1, Porthleven 0 Ludgvan 3, RNAS Culdrose 0 Threemilestone 0, Wendron Utd 1 West Cornwall 0.
Division Two East:
Dobwalls 8 Calstock 0, Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 4 St Dennis 5, Mevagissey 0 Gorran 2, Saltash Utd 5 Bude Tn 1.
Division Two West:
Dropship 3 Falmouth Utd 0, Lanner v Frogpool & Cusgarne - Post, Lizard Argyle 2 St Agnes 1, Probus 5 Perranwell 2.
Division Three East:
Looe Tn 3 Boscastle 0, Lostwithiel 2 St Dominick 2, St Mawgan 1 Delabole Utd 1.
Division Three West:
Carharrack v Pendeen Rov - Post, Falmouth DC v St Ives Mariners - Post, Perranporth v St Just - Post, RNAS Culdrose 3 St Keverne 1.
Division Four East:
Grampound 5 Lostwithiel 3, Kilkhampton 4 North Hill 0, Padstow Utd 4 Gerrans & St Mawes Utd 1, St Teath 0 Lifton 1.
Division Four West:
Falmouth Ath v Dropship - Post, Goonhavern Ath 3 Troon 2, Holman SC 6 Wendron Utd 1, Mawgan 1 Perranporth 2, Storm v Probus - Post.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Quarter-Final:
Falmouth Tn 3 St Newlyn East 2.
Football - Sunday, March 9
SW Regional Womens League, Premier Division:
AEK Boco 0 Frampton Rangers 0, MAP 3 Forest Green Rov 1, Pucklechurch Sports 2 St Austell 1, Sherborne Tn 3 Bishops Lydeard 0, Torquay Utd 5 Ilminster Tn 1.
Division One South:
Feniton 0 Saltash Utd 1, Plympton 3 Helston Ath 1, Weston-super-Mare 5 Yeovil Tn 3, Weymouth 3 Sticker 1.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division:
Bodmin v St Agnes - Post, FXSU 4 St Dennis 5, Redruth Utd v Saltash Borough - Post, Wadebridge Tn 0 RNAS Culdrose 3.
Division One:
Biscovey 2 Penryn 1, Wendron Utd 8 Lanner 0.
Division One Cup:
Callington Tn 1 Kilkhampton 1, Newquay 6 Padstow Utd 0.
Division Two:
Big Shots Saints 0 Redruth Utd 3, Dropship 2 Charlestown 1, St Agnes 7 St Buryan 0.
Rugby - Saturday, March 8
National League Two West:
Bournville 27 Exeter University 52, Camborne 40 Old Redcliffians 12, Hornets 36 Luctonians 28, Loughborough 60 Cinderford 24, Macclesfield 29 Hinckley 54, Redruth 34 Devonport Services 13, Taunton Titans 7 Clifton 26.
Regional One South West:
Barnstaple 40 Royal Wootton Bassett 8, Brixham 26 Sidmouth 31, Chew Valley 17 Matson 25, Exmouth 51 Lydney 22, Ivybridge 45 Marlborough 43, St Austell 47 Launceston 21.
Regional Two South West:
Crediton 33 Tiverton 13, Cullompton 42 North Petherton 27, Newton Abbot 14 Topsham 82, Okehampton 29 Winscombe 10, Truro 10 Wellington 8, Wadebridge Camels 61 Teignmouth 22.
Counties One Tribute Western West:
Bideford 19 St Ives 43, Bude 19 Barnstaple 22, Penryn 21 Pirates Amateurs 30, Plymstock Albion Oaks 56 Kingsbridge 19, Tavistock 12 Paignton 61, Wiveliscombe 36 Redruth 11.
Counties 2 Tribute Cornwall:
Bodmin 13 Wadebridge Camels 17, Falmouth 34 Liskeard-Looe 7, Helston 34 St Austell 19, Perranporth 24 Hayle 19, Saltash v Newquay Hornets - H/W.
Counties 3 Tribute Cornwall:
Camborne SoM 36 Roseland 37, Illogan Park 12 St Agnes 17, Launceston 14 Saltash 48.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Okehampton 64 Helston 10.
Rugby - Sunday, March 9
Women’s NC 1 South West (West):
Bath United 33 Launceston 19, Newton Abbot 14 Penryn 37, Yeovil 27 Hornets 19.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West):
Bideford v Bridgwater & Albion - H/W, Devonport Services v Bude - H/W.
Women’s NC 3 South West (West):
Camborne v Withycombe - H/W, Kingsbridge 24 Exeter Saracens 43, Totnes 0 Paignton 99.