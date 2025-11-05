Saturday, November 8 - Football
National League: Braintree Tn v Truro City.
Southern League, Division One South: Swindon Supermarine v Mousehole, Winchester City v Falmouth Tn.
Western League, Premier Division: Brislington v St Austell, Newquay v Wellington, St Blazey v Bridgwater Utd, Torpoint Ath v Nailsea & Tickenham.
FA Vase, Second Round Proper: Cinderford Tn v Helston Ath.
SWPL, West Division: Callington Tn v Millbrook, Dobwalls v Truro City, Holsworthy v Penzance, Launceston v Camelford, St Day v Liskeard Ath, Sticker v Bude Tn, Wadebridge Tn v Elburton Villa.
St Piran’s League, Premier Division East: Bodmin Tn v St Blazey, Polperro v Altarnun.
Premier Division West: Perranwell v St Ives Tn, Porthleven v Penryn Ath, Redruth Utd v St Agnes.
Division One East: St Breward v Nanpean Rov.
Division One West: Illogan RBL v Porthleven, Newlyn Non-Ath v Mawnan, Probus v Camborne SoM, Threemilestone v Holman SC.
Division Two East: Biscovey v Calstock, Roche v Bude Tn, Week St Mary v St Dennis.
Division Two West: Lanner v St Just, Mawnan v Lizard Argyle, Perranporth v St Ives Mariners, Perranwell v Falmouth DC, St Agnes v Pendeen Rov, St Buryan v Goonhavern Ath.
Division Three East: Delabole Utd v St Teath, Indian Queens v Looe Tn, Newquay v Boscastle, Padstow Utd v Launceston, St Merryn v Kilkhampton.
Division Three West: Chacewater v Mullion, Constantine v Troon, Holman SC v Carharrack, Mawgan v Perranporth, Penryn Ath v Probus, St Keverne v Stithians.
Division Four East: Landrake v Gerrans & St Mawes Utd, Lifton v St Columb Major, Lostwithiel v Bodmin Dragons, St Blazey v St Minver, St Dennis v North Hill, St Neot v St Cleer.
Division Four West: Dropship v St Day, Falmouth Ath v Tremough, Goonhavern Ath v Newlyn Non-Ath, Helston OB v Speak Out Utd, Lizard Argyle v Madron.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Second Round: Falmouth Utd v Troon, Hayle v St Austell, Kilkhampton v St Just, Looe Tn v Sticker, Ludgvan v Boscastle, Pendeen Rov v Penzance, Pensilva v St Newlyn East, St Dominick v North Petherwin, St Stephen v Callington Tn, St Teath v Mullion, Wendron Utd v Millbrook, West Cornwall v Dropship.
Sunday, November 9 - Football
SW Regional Women’s League, Premier Division: Saltash Utd v Torquay Utd.
Cornwall Women's League, Premier Division: Bodmin v Saltash Borough, Newquay v Kilkhampton, Sticker v Redruth Utd.
Division One: Redruth Utd v Callington Tn, St Agnes v Ludgvan, Wadebridge Tn v FXSU, Wendron Utd v Lanner.
Division Two: Dropship v Falmouth, Porthleven v Big Shots Saints, St Buryan v Biscovey, Troon v Launceston.
Friday, November 7 - Rugby
Championship: Doncaster v Chinnor, London Scottish v Bedford Blues, Nottingham v Cornish Pirates.
Regional Two South West: North Petherton v Weston-super-Mare.
Saturday, November 8 - Rugby
Championship: Ampthill v Ealing Trailfinders, Caldy v Worcester, Cambridge v Richmond, Hartpury v Coventry.
National League Two West: Camborne v Hornets, Chester v Cinderford, Loughborough Students v Taunton Titans, Luctonians v Hinckley, Lymm v Exeter Uni, Redruth v Barnstaple, Syston v Old Redcliffians.
Regional One South West: Brixham v Marlborough, Chew Valley v Launceston, Devonport Services v Exmouth, Lydney v Topsham, Matson v Royal Wootton Bassett, St Austell v Sidmouth.
Regional Two South West: Ivybridge Tn v Cullompton, Teignmouth v Wellington, Tiverton v Crediton, Winscombe v Wadebridge Camels.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Wiveliscombe, Newton Abbot v Redruth, Penryn v Torquay Ath, Saltash v Plymstock Oaks, St Ives v Paignton, Truro v Barnstaple.
Counties Two Cornwall: Bude v Camborne, Launceston v Bodmin, Liskeard-Looe v Falmouth, Newquay Hornets v St Austell, St Just v Perranporth, Wadebridge Camels v Helston.
Counties Three Cornwall: Camborne SoM v St Agnes, Hayle v St Ives, Lankelly-Fowey v Saltash, Roseland v Illogan Park.
Women’s Championship South West Two: Newbury v Launceston.
Sunday, November 9 - Rugby
Women's NC 1 South West (West): Okehampton v Penryn.
Women's NC 2 South West (West): Cullompton v Helston, Devonport Services v Truro, Exeter Saracens v Bude.
