Not immune to a blip in his progress, he kept amassing points with any number of gross pars but no birdies such that it looked like he would be the first Fossil to hit that 40 mark under the new WHS format, but alas 39 was his incredible total that just sneaked in ahead of another outstanding round of 38 from Pete Campion who was worried prior to the start that he hadn’t played for a couple of weeks.