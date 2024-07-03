By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors Section latest – ‘The Fossils’
ROB Parsonage led his team across the Tamar on Tuesday, June 25, to tackle Dartmouth in the first leg of their match to determine the home of the Tamar Trophy for the next year.
The weather was kind but bearing in mind that the hilly course makes the Kernow feel like a light stroll, Dartmouth were surprised by the confident Fossils who walked.
That confidence was well-placed with a closely-fought contest just benefitting the hosts 4.5-3.5 before the return leg on the Kernow course, which took place last week.
Nearest the Pin for St Mellion was captain of the Day, Rob Parsonage who left his ball approximately 10-feet from the pin and which proved unassailable from the rest of the team.
Dartmouth, on the other hand got four players within eight feet of the pin with Dave Sparks being nearest.
Wednesday, June 26, saw Brian Pound lead a further team of Fossils to the Point at Polzeath in their quest for the Harry Champion Trophy.
Having made the final after the previous week’s preliminaries, the team did well to finish in sixth position which they found a little disappointing following last year’s third place finish.
The home team took the victory in shall we say cool conditions, unlike the sweltering heat elsewhere across the country.
Onto Thursday,, June 27, and the week’s Scratch Cup and handicap competition played off of the whites. The Scratch Cup was played as a medal but the handicap was played as a stableford, especially for those who struggled with the medal format.
After the fine weather of late, this translated into an immaculate course with some penal rough and slick greens.
The Fossils generally recognise that in effect there are only a few of their ranks that were likely to feature at the top of the leaderboard and indeed they proved correct.
This year Mike Page stood proud to take the win with an excellent 82, followed home in second place by Simon Waddington and, completing the rostrum was Colin Marshall in third place.
The handicap event proved to be a challenging competition with some excellent scores especially from the white tees.
Up at the top was ‘new’ Fossil, Richard Firth, who right from the off struck his ball well and complimented his general play with some excellent putting.
Not immune to a blip in his progress, he kept amassing points with any number of gross pars but no birdies such that it looked like he would be the first Fossil to hit that 40 mark under the new WHS format, but alas 39 was his incredible total that just sneaked in ahead of another outstanding round of 38 from Pete Campion who was worried prior to the start that he hadn’t played for a couple of weeks.
Maybe other Fossils might heed this cunning ploy to enhance their scores!
In third place was Ian Edwards on 36 with all other players unable to score that high.
There were just four twos this week with three on the 16th, Colin Marshall, Lawrence Rowley and John Smith, and one on the 7th by Mike Page.
Results: Scratch Cup: 1 Mike Page – 82; 2 Simon Waddington – 84; 3 Colin Marshall – 85; 4 Ian Edwards – 85; Handicap Trophy: 1 Richard Firth – 39; 2 Peter Campion – 38; 3 Ian Edwards – 36.
Section Winners: Gold – Ian Edwards, Mike Page and Bruce Sobey; Silver – Phil Cuming, Colin Hatton and Peter Lee; Bronze – Richard Firth, Peter Campion and Terry Higgins.