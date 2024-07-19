ENGLAND spinner Jack Leach has been named in the Somerset team for their match against Cornwall this Sunday at Truro Cricket Club (11am).
The team also includes promising wicket-keeper batsman James Rew, along with Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael, Andrew Umeed, Finley Hill, Josh Thomas, Thomas Rew, Kasey Aldridge, Ned Leonard, Alfie Ogborne, Joe Heywood, and Sean Dickson.
This showcase game provides a unique opportunity for National Counties to test their skills against some of the country's top-tier players, as county teams face off against a first-class team.
Cornwall’s match against Somerset will take place this Sunday, July 21st, starting at 11am, with gates opening at 9am.
Early Bird Tickets are still available: £10 for adults and free for under 18s. Tickets can be purchased online at https://booking.ecb.co.uk/vLZWbw. Tickets will also be available at the gate on the day, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for under 18s. Car parking will be available for £5 per car, payable on the day.
Joe Skinner, managing director of the Cornwall Cricket Board, commented: “It’s always a great day when Somerset County Cricket Club brings their talented players into Cornwall. We thank them for their commitment to bringing elite cricket to our county. This is a fantastic opportunity to watch and support top-level cricket in Cornwall and to align with Somerset. We must also thank Truro CC for the immense effort the club and their volunteers put in to make the day happen. We wish both teams the best of luck and are sure it will be a great spectacle for the public.”
The Cornwall Cricket Board offers opportunities for adults and children aged five and upwards to participate in cricket across the county. As the official governing body for all cricket in Cornwall, it is responsible for the strategic management, development, and conduct of the sport, in accordance with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).