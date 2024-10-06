By Robbie Morris at the Mill
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Torpoint Athletic 8 Welton Rovers 0
TORPOINT Athletic continued their recent good form by extending their winning run to four in all competitions, and in the process recorded their best ever victory at Western League level.
The hosts started well and took the lead 15 minutes in when Harry Jeffery’s free-kick from the right found Luke Cloke to fire home from 10 yards.
On the 36th minute the hosts doubled their lead when Gary Hird ran past three defenders with his blistering pace, crossed the ball to Harry Jeffery, who in turn crossed to Jed Smale who did the rest.
Torpoint extended their lead further on 42 minutes when Elliott Crawford curled in a free-kick from 20 yards.
Just before the hour mark the match was over when Harry Jeffery fired home from an acute angle for goal number four.
Mason Elliott came on as substitute on the hour, and within five minutes he fired home after running clear of the visiting defence.
Three minutes later he made it two and then on the 70th minute, Elliott again broke clear and completed his hat-trick, the quickest in The Mill’s history.
Six minutes later, Hird puts in Jeffery who blasted in from 12 yards a slight deflection.
There was a bizarre final five minutes as with goalkeeper Tyler Coombes the only sub remaining following Cloke’s trip to the sin-bin and Hird off following a knock, he was put on up front for the final five minutes, but it was Torpoint’s day.
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter (Dom Murray 58), Josh Pope, Sam Morgan (Mike Lucas 72), Sam Hepworth, Elliott Crawford, Harry Jeffery, Jed Smale (Jaiden Miller 66), Gary Hird (Tyler Coombes 85), Luke Cloke, Fred Chapman (Mason Elliott 60).
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: Mason Elliott.