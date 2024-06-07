WERRINGTON will look to keep up their 100% winning record away from home tomorrow when they visit St Austell in the ECB Cornwall Premier League (1pm).
Nick Lawson’s men have beaten Helston and Truro on their travels and will aim for a hat-trick against one of the most solid and competitive sides in the division.
St Austell have started well themselves with two victories – against St Just and Camborne – as well as suffering a last ball defeat to Wadebridge and an abandonment against Callington, and are joint top with Redruth, two points ahead of Penzance.
Werrington’s disastrous start at home which has seen them pick up just five points from a possible 40 in heavy defeats to Redruth and St Just means they are seventh with 40 points.
However, such is the close nature of the division, just 20 points separate the leaders and bottom side Truro who are on 35.
Werrington make two changes from last weekend as Ben Smeeth is available again after having to work, while seamer Jordan Duke also gets a call-up.
They replace George Rickard (school game) and the unavailable Mark Taskis.
WERRINGTON: Ben Smeeth, John Moon, Thulina Dilshan, Adam Hodgson, Mark Gribble, Ryan Pooley, Ben Jenkin, Nick Lawson (capt, wkt), Sam Hockin, Dan Barnard, Jordan Duke.
CALLINGTON beat Werrington in an epic Hawkey Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night and are also just four points off the top in the Premier.
Poor weather has prevented them from possibly being even higher as two of their four outings – against Truro and St Austell were abandoned.
But a superb tie at Camborne and last weekend’s surprise five-wicket thrashing of Penzance after dismissing the visitors for just 57 shows what they are capable of.
They name an unchanged side from last weekend which means a return to St Just for former Somerset leg-spinner Max Waller who moved to Cally from the Cape Road club over the winter.
St Just make just one change as Neil Stanleick comes in for the unavailable Dom Angove.
ST JUST: Neil Curnow, Gareth May (capt), Alex McKenna, Logan Curnow, Ellis May, Phil Nicholas, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Rhys Brownfield (wkt), Jack Ralph, Ben Stevens, Neil Stanleick.
CALLINGTON: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg (capt), Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, Toby May, James Brenton, Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
Elsewhere in the division, champions Wadebridge head to a Penzance side desperate for a response to last week’s thrashing.
Wadebridge themselves have had a steady start to the season, winning two of their four games including last weekend’s 59-run success over Helston, but their much-vaunted batting line-up has yet to fire.
But a trip to St Clare is the perfect place to do that and know if they don’t they’ll likely head back up the A30 with a defeat.
Wadebridge are five points off the top, three behind Penzance and whoever wins will lay a real marker down to the rest of the division that they mean business.
Redruth have been the surprise package so far to be top, but will hope for a response when they take on Helston.
Last weekend they were comfortably beaten by 67 runs by visiting Truro, but the game did see 100 not out from Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga, as he and Aussie Alex MacInnes added 82 for the eighth wicket to give them maximum batting points.
Helston are sixth, six points above bottom side Truro with one win and two defeats from their four games.
However they are usually much better at home, although both side’s spin-heavy attacks will more than likely decide who comes out on top.
REDRUTH: Toby Whiteford, Peter Howells (wkt), Jack Hale, Dulash Udayanga, Aizaz Ahmed, Ellis Whiteford, Olly Bonds, Piran Kent (capt), Toby Stoddard, Alex MacInnes, Joe Cockings.
Truro’s victory at Redruth ensures they remain right in contention and they welcome second bottom Camborne tomorrow in a huge game for both sides.
Just a point separate the two and whoever wins tomorrow will shoot right up into mid-table.
Truro’s Pakistani pro Amir Yamin treated the crowd at Redruth to a thrilling 120 off just 68 balls last weekend, and if he can do something similar again, then Camborne will be in trouble.
Camborne are again without Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy who has joined Leicestershire on loan, and will need some of their other players to step up, particularly with the bat.