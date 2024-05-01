SEVERAL members of East Cornwall Harriers have taken part in marathons across the country over recent weeks.
Sunday, April 21 saw six runners taking part in the iconic London Marathon, all of them completing the 26.2 miles and deserving of that finishers medal. For everyone it’s a personal challenge and a fantastic achievement.
Oliver Jones was first over the line in an incredible sub three-hour time of 2:48, Gareth Price wasn’t far behind in 3:06, followed by Marcus Wills 3:26 and Patrick Munn 3:27. Lucy Oldham was pleased with a brilliant run of 4:38, whileMorwenna Sayers finished in 5:46.
Marcus also raised over £3,400 for Leukaemia Care.
Gail Cory, Judy Gluyas and Claire Duffey took on a virtual marathon (including Liskeard to Looe and back) which they completed in around six hours.
Our globetrotting runners also ventured to other marathons this spring.
Sarah Steed completed the Newport Marathon in Wales in 5:06, while Craig Vaughnley achieved his second fastest marathon time of 4:10 over in Guernsey.
Liam Gallantry took part in the Brighton Marathon, finishing in 3:22. Clive Shute and Samuel Shute also travelled to Brighton and despite Samuel suffering a knee injury with around six miles to go, they finished in good time.
Dawn Diprose took on her first marathon challenge in Manchester and finished in a remarkable 4:21
Most impressive was Sharon Daw who completed her 500th marathon at Southampton.
A club spokesperson said: “I’m sure more runners will be preparing for marathons over the remaining months this year including the Cornish Marathon which is hosted by East Cornwall Harriers.
“If you are thinking of getting into running or are inspired by the achievements of the runners, then come and get involved with the club who will guide you through everything, by visiting eastcornwallharriers.com!”