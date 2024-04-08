By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
On Sunday the Bebbington Cup competition to determine the overall County League Champions was played at Carnmoggas Indoor Bowling Club. The four league winners – Newlyn Trinity Jowsters (West), St Newlyn East Phoenix (Central), Duloe Blues (East) and Blisland (North) played in a round-robin competition. The first round of games saw St Newlyn East against Duloe and Blisland against Newlyn Trinity.
The points were shared between St Newlyn East and Duloe.
Martin Boraston, Mark Slack, Lenny Lee and Chris Page won 12-2 for Duloe against Carol Dodd, John Dodd, Carolyn Stanley and John Worton, before St Newlyn East's Ron Cartwright, Jim Stanley, Sandra Worton and Steve Smith survived a late comeback by Alan Trubshaw, Caroline Trubshaw, Stephen Wilson and Jon Read to win 8-7. Newlyn Trinity took two comfortable wins against Blisland.
Alan Stephens, Robert James, Morgan Lees and Mike Dyer winning 13-3 against Max Burden, Richard Saulsbury, Rita Hancock and Keith Matthews, while Ken Weeks, Ernest Stevens, Simon Lees and Nigel Nicholls emerged victorious 14-4 against Rosemary Young, Phillip Rood, Henry Matthews and Mike Webster. The second session saw St Newlyn East against Blisland and Duloe against Newlyn Trinity.
St Newlyn East took maximum points with Carol Dodd, Terry King, Stanley and Worton winning 13-2 against Burden, Saulsbury, Hancock and Matthews.
Cartwright, Stanley, Worton and Smith defeated Young, Rood, Matthews and Webster 18-7. Points were shared between Duloe and Newlyn Trinity.
Duloe's Read, Roy Saxby, Caroline Trubshaw and Alan Trubshaw won 11-5 against Stephens, James, Lees and Dyer, but the West Cornwall side responded through Weeks, Stevens, Lees and Nicholls with a four on the last end to beat Boraston, Slack, Lee and Page 11-9.
With a session to play, just four points separated the top three.
The final session saw St Newlyn East against Newlyn Trinity and Duloe against Blisland.
Points were shared between Newlyn Trinity and St Newlyn East leaving both on eight points with Newlyn Trinity ahead with 61 shots to St Newlyn East's 57 shots.
Cartwright, John Stanley, Sandra Worton and Smith won 12-7 for St Newlyn East against Weeks, Stevens, Lees andNicholls, but Stephens, James, Lees and Dyer won 11-4 against Carol Dodd, King, Carolyn Stanley and John Worton. Duloe ensured a third successive title with two wins against Blisland.
Page, Lee, Slack and Boraston beat Burden, Saulsbury, Hancock and Matthews 14-5.
Read, Saxby and the Trubshaws were 15-1 up inside four ends as they went on to win 25-3 against Young, Rood, Matthews and Webster.
With three teams finishing on eight points, the big win for Duloe over Blisland put them ahead on overall shots scored in the tie break.
This coming weekend attention turns to the National Championships being held at Melton Mowbray Indoor Bowling Club in Leicestershire.
There are four Cornish representatives in the National Singles – Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Steve Williamson (Luxulyan), Mark Williams (Lanteglos) and Peter Hore (Holmans), before Friday sees two teams from Cornwall in the National Pairs – Peter Hore (Holmans) and Karen Watson (Saltash) and Elise Daniell and Luke Jolly (Holmans). Four teams from Cornwall in the draw for the National Fours on Saturday which are: Elise Daniell (Holmans), Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Peter Hore (Holmans) and Karen Watson (Saltash); Martin Boraston, Mark Slack, Caroline Trubshaw and Alan Trubshaw (Duloe); Chris Jennings, Rosie Glover, Eileen Williams and Mark Williams (Lanteglos) and Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals, Christine Worth and John Worth (Luxulyan).
The National Triples bring the championships to a close on Sunday with Sandra Worton, John Worton and Steve Smith (St Newlyn East) and Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Luke Jolly and Peter Hore (Holmans) the Cornish entrants.