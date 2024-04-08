There are four Cornish representatives in the National Singles – Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Steve Williamson (Luxulyan), Mark Williams (Lanteglos) and Peter Hore (Holmans), before Friday sees two teams from Cornwall in the National Pairs – Peter Hore (Holmans) and Karen Watson (Saltash) and Elise Daniell and Luke Jolly (Holmans). Four teams from Cornwall in the draw for the National Fours on Saturday which are: Elise Daniell (Holmans), Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity), Peter Hore (Holmans) and Karen Watson (Saltash); Martin Boraston, Mark Slack, Caroline Trubshaw and Alan Trubshaw (Duloe); Chris Jennings, Rosie Glover, Eileen Williams and Mark Williams (Lanteglos) and Steve Williamson, Austen Runnals, Christine Worth and John Worth (Luxulyan).