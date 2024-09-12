By Kevin Marriott
WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION (TUESDAY)
Ilfracombe Town 0 Saltash United 3
SALTASH United survived a first half mauling to emerge with three goals and three points after an impressive second half display at Ilfracombe on Tuesday night.
After failing to win in the first seven games of the season, this was the Ashes’ second away victory in three days following their 2-1 triumph at Oldland Abbotonians on Saturday.
They owed a lot to goalkeeper Jordan Duffey, whose heroics in the opening half an hour kept out a dominant home side and provided the base from which to go on and take the game in some style in the second half.
Saltash broke the deadlock three minutes into the restart when Kieran O’Melia took advantage of a goalkeeper error to make it 1-0.
Tom Payne, fresh from his halfway line goal at Oldland, curled in a magnificent free-kick to double the lead after 71 minutes and substitute Deacon Thomson rounded it all off with a third goal six minutes later.
All of which left Ashes boss Macca Brown delighted. He said: “It was a fabulous result. It wasn’t straightforward, Ilfracombe should probably have been out of sight after the first 20 minutes as we were a little all over the place after a long midweek trip.
“But thankfully Duffs (goalkeeper Jordan Duffey) was at the races and once we settled I thought we were the better team and deserved the win.
“I’ve never taken a team to Ilfracombe and won, so I recognise it as a really tough fixture.
“Not many teams come here and win, so I’m absolutely delighted to take three points and full credit to the boys as it’s been two tough away games in three days and we’ve taken six points.”
He went on: “Some might say we rode our luck in those early stages but I’d prefer to focus on Jordan’s composure and quality in one-on-one situations.
“We kept gifting the ball to Ilfracombe and it was chance after chance, but Jordan kept us in it in those early stages.
“We settled and started playing some good football, we could have been more aggressive in wide areas when one on one with the full-back, but we felt that we could have gone in at half-time in front after a couple of golden chances.
“Then just after half-time we got a stroke of luck, Kieran pressed the goalkeeper who sliced his kick and Kieran then just had to remain composed to finish into an empty net, albeit under pressure.
“He made the chance though, the desire to put pressure on the goalkeeper forced the error, and that work rate and desire is an area of Kieran’s game that is really improving.”
He added: “You’re always searching for the second goal, and it was another moment of quality from Payney, with an outstanding free-kick, and then Deacon wrapped it up after coming on.
“There were so many top performances though, we worked our socks off and I think that message is getting through to them.
“Jake Curtis led the line superbly and set the tone with his work-rate and that was infectious through the team.”
ILFRACOMBE TOWN: Dom Aplin, Aidan Barrow, Adam Poole, Lewis Cornish, Joe Edmonds (Henry Richards 80), Jack Jenkins, Sam Stephens (Liam Martin 80), Jamie Hearsay, CJ Roberts (Joe Barker 35).
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Ben Goulty (Jack Wood 66), Ethan Wright, Tom Huyton, Elliott Crawford (Laurence Murray 87), Tom Badcott (Hayden Greening 38), Kieran O’Melia (Deacon Thomson 71), Tom Payne, JakeCurtis, Aaron Goulty, Jack Jefford. Sub not used: Jack Kelsey.