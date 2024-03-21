The County Pairs final held at Lux Park last weekend produced a nail biting finish between the Newquay pair of David Parr and Gary Frost competing agaainst the Carnmoggas (St Austell) pairing of David Drew and Andrew Broad. The score had been level at 10 shots each after the first fifteen ends when the Carnmoggas duo picked up a four and a one to go into the last end holding a seemingly match-winning five shot advantage.