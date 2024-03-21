The Cornwall Indoor Bowls finals were held at Lux Park in Liskeard over the weekend of March 9 and 10 with four titles decided, writes Glyn Coggon.
The County Pairs final held at Lux Park last weekend produced a nail biting finish between the Newquay pair of David Parr and Gary Frost competing agaainst the Carnmoggas (St Austell) pairing of David Drew and Andrew Broad. The score had been level at 10 shots each after the first fifteen ends when the Carnmoggas duo picked up a four and a one to go into the last end holding a seemingly match-winning five shot advantage.
However, a superb final ball apiece from the Newquay duo after Drew’s earlier back toucher with a supporting back bowl behind that put them in an even stronger position, saw them earn a count of five to take it into a decider which they kept the momentum in to take the crown.
In the County Singles Championship, played alongside the Pairs, it was Ian Drew who took the family crown after defeating son Ryan in another high-quality game.
Ian has now won seven consecutive County Singles titles, and 14 in total.
The Rinks final needed agreement from both teams to reduce the number of ends played due to the early closing policy of Lux Park, and the Newquay four of Darren Mudge, Adam Brooks, David Roe and Tim Phillips gained the title over the Carnmoggas rink of Ryan Drew, David Grose, David Drew, and Ian Drew.
Further matches were played on Sunday and Darren Mudge continued his exemplary display of lead bowling with compatriots Gary Frost and Tim Phillips to ensure the Triples Trophy went Newquay’s way against the Veryan trio of Ken Tinkler, Kevin Butler, and Colin Binny by the narrow margin of 13-12 after two dead ends.
The Mixed Pairs title went to Bodmin’s Karen and Merv Emment over Caradon’s Chris and Bob Bishop, whilst Gary Frost completed a hat-trick of titles by winning the Mixed Triples with Lesley Clayton and David Parr over Bodmin’s Karen Emment, Stephen Ford and Merv Emment.