Minett said: “I was very happy with our shape throughout the game; we weathered the storm at times in the first half and our keeper Olly (Sidey) pulled off two or three fantastic saves. “But we had moments too where, if we were slightly quicker in our play, we could have scored earlier on. “Half-time came and we knew we were well in the game and had a plan to bring our subs on to affect the game with pace and directness later on. “And with the lads doing a sterling job keeping us tight, it allowed us to be more dynamic and fast through the lines with our pace. “I did feel leading up to the goal we should have had a clear penalty and we were looking dangerous.” On two-goal hero Dover, Minett said: “Sonny has been recovering from a tight hamstring and we have to be careful with him but he took his goals superbly. “It was good to see a decent crowd to cheer both our goals and back this young side. “To a man every player deserves credit and I hope we have shown people who follow the SWPL that we will compete and battle this season.”