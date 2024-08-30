SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST (TUESDAY) Bodmin Town 2 Liskeard Athletic 0
SUPER sub Sonny Dover scored twice in six minutes late in the game to give Bodmin an impressive victory over one of the title favourites at Priory Park on Tuesday night. Dover was introduced midway through the second half with the game goalless and Liskeard pushing hard for a breakthrough. But the visitors were rocked in the 70th minute when Dover finished off a good move to put Bodmin ahead. Before Liskeard had time to get themselves together, Dover struck again six minutes later and a two-goal deficit was too much for Liskeard to recover from. Although the Blues created plenty of chances, and on another night might have scored five or six, it was Bodmin’s young side which earned all the credit from this match. Manager Simon Minett is developing a good set of players who work hard for the cause and a result of this magnitude should help the team push on this season.
Minett said: “I was very happy with our shape throughout the game; we weathered the storm at times in the first half and our keeper Olly (Sidey) pulled off two or three fantastic saves. “But we had moments too where, if we were slightly quicker in our play, we could have scored earlier on. “Half-time came and we knew we were well in the game and had a plan to bring our subs on to affect the game with pace and directness later on. “And with the lads doing a sterling job keeping us tight, it allowed us to be more dynamic and fast through the lines with our pace. “I did feel leading up to the goal we should have had a clear penalty and we were looking dangerous.” On two-goal hero Dover, Minett said: “Sonny has been recovering from a tight hamstring and we have to be careful with him but he took his goals superbly. “It was good to see a decent crowd to cheer both our goals and back this young side. “To a man every player deserves credit and I hope we have shown people who follow the SWPL that we will compete and battle this season.”
Bodmin have now lost only one of their first five league games. As for Liskeard, it has been a worrying start to the campaign. Last season, when finishing runners-up, they lost only three games in 32; they’ve lost two of the first four this time. Manager Darren Gilbert, returning to the scene of his many trophy winning campaigns, cut a frustrated figure on the touchline and the Liskeard dressing room afterwards was not for the faint-hearted. Despite a few significant departures during the summer – Max Gilbert being the biggest – the Blues still have a talented team and will hope to recover quickly from an unexpectedly indifferent start. It was good to see goalkeeper Luke Gwillam back after recovering from a long-term knee injury, while his younger brother Ethan came on as an 85th minute substitute.
BODMIN TOWN: Olly Sidey, Billy Coton (Sonny Dover 64), Bryn Sturdy, Ash Taylor, Tyler Jones, James Baker, Sam Cox, Connor Sturdy (Theo Robinson 79), Joe Munday (Harry Probyn 71), Noah Crump, Sam Eccleston. Subs not used: Olly Miller, A George. LISKEARD ATHLETIC: Luke Gwillam, Josh McCabe, Fin Harrison (Finn Bartlett 67), Will Westlake (Matt Outtram 41), Matt Andrew (Jarrad Woods 55), Macauley Thorp, Will Gilbert, Cam Patterson, James Lorenz, Dan Jennings (Ethan Gwillam 85), Ben Collins. Sub not used: Bobby Hopkinson. Man of the match: Sonny Dover.