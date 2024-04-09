ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION EAST
ST DOMINICK require just a point to win the title after a 2-0 victory over North Petherwin at Lovells Park on Saturday.
Playing into the wind in the first half, the Doms created some decent opportunities with Alex Jacob and Adam Patterson having good games down the right.
After good work, Kieran Ryall was denied by visiting keeper Tom Coles before Jacob was also denied.
Lee Robinson hit the woodwork with an effort before the goal arrived. Robinson laid off to Ryall whose left-footed strike found the net.
The second half was more even with the Badgers enjoying plenty of possession, but the hosts were comfortable and found a second when a squared ball along the six-yard box found the onrushing Francis Pengelly to sidefoot home with 15 to play.
The Doms’s next game on April 20 is against second-placed St Mawgan who are the only team who could deny them. St Mawgan were due to be nearby at Gunnislake but it was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Elsewhere in the division, Callington Town Reserves all but guaranteed safety as they eased past Polperro 4-1.
Fin Skews scored 25 minutes in for the hosts before second half goals from William Searle, Elliot Haxell and James Brenton sealed the deal.
Last year’s champions Saltash Borough ensured Sticker Reserves remain in the relegation picture as they won 3-1 at Burngullow Park.
Shay McCarthy scored twice for the visitors with sub Josh Angel-Craven also on the scoresheet.
Saltash United Reserves continued their fine form with a 3-2 success over their St Austell counterparts at the Waterways Stadium.
They are third, a point behind St Mawgan.
DIVISION ONE EAST
ST MINVER’S hopes of winning the league took a big blow on Saturday as they threw away a four-goal lead at leaders Foxhole Stars.
The Blues were in cruise control at the break after scoring three unanswered goals through Sam Brown, Steve Wootton and Ed Green, and when Josh Caddy added a fourth the points looked to be heading back to North Cornwall.
However the Stars are top for a reason and scored four times in the final 35 minutes to salvage a point through Cam Bidgood, Andrew Butler, Tim Peers and an own goal.
Kilkhampton continue to enjoy life after switching from the North Devon League Premier Division, and the Lambs eased to yet another win at St Newlyn East.
They flew out of the traps with goals from Harry Nancekivell and Ryan Thomas putting them 2-0 up inside five minutes.
It stayed like that until the second half when Adam Sleeman (2) and Thomas completed the rout.
Boscastle climbed up to seventh as they proved too strong for struggling St Columb Major.
Castle took the lead eight minutes before the break through attacker James Bosley before sub Jake Dickinson doubled the lead on the hour.
The games between Roche and St Stephen and Torpoint Athletic Thirds and Wadebridge Town Reserves were postponed.
DIVISION TWO EAST
FOUR of the seven games in the division were postponed, but it didn’t stop Lifton do themselves a favour in the battle for promotion by beating fellow hopefuls Lanivet Inn.
In a tight, tense encounter both teams had their moments before the break, but the home side went ahead when Sean Tucker played in Josh Mayne who did the rest.
They then held on with a superb performance to move up to third, two points behind Saturday’s opponents.
Elsewhere in the division, Calstock picked up a crucial 3-2 victory over visiting St Dennis Development thanks to two second half goals, while Saltash United Thirds saw off struggling Bodmin Town Reserves 4-1.