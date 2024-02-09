Tomorrow’s SWPL Premier West clash between Dobwalls and Launceston at Lantoom Park has already been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The two in-form sides were set to meet with the Dingos looking to close the gap to third-placed Newquay, while the Clarets were aiming for a sixth win in seven, a run of form which has seen Neil Price’s side reach the top ten.
The two clubs are set to return to action next Saturday with long trips down west.
Launceston go to Penzance who are due to visit Bude tomorrow, while Dobwalls head to fellow top three hopefuls, Wendron United.