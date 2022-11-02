Dobwalls bring duo back to Lantoom Park

Wednesday 2nd November 2022
Dobwalls FC badge
(Dobwalls FC )

Dobwalls have boosted their squad by bringing two players back to the club.

Jordan Hogan and Matt Thackeray have both returned from Bodmin Town, having played for the Dingos last season.

Dobwalls are next in action on Saturday when they face a South West Peninsula League Premier West clash at home to Wadebridge Town (3pm).

