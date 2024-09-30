By Kevin Marriott
SWPL PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP (SATURDAY)
DOBWALLS go into Friday night’s derby at home to Liskeard Athletic (7.30pm) still unbeaten after a hard fought 2-1 victory over Sticker at Lantoom Park on Saturday.
Goals from striker Charlie Castlehouse and central defender Joe Cook put the home side in control before a Sol Wilson penalty for Sticker set up a lively finale.
That’s six out of eight wins for fourth-placed Dobwalls, who will be relishing the challenge of Liskeard’s visit.
The Blues, after shock defeats at Holsworthy and Bodmin, have got their act together and they cruised to a 2-0 win at St Day on Saturday.
James Lorenz opened the scoring before Matty Andrew doubled the lead.
Newquay stretched their unbeaten run to eight games and stayed top of the table with a 2-1 victory over Camelford at Mount Wise.
Coen Briggs fired the Peppermints ahead two minutes before half-time, but the Camels were level seven minutes into the second half through a Shae Cardiff penalty after Andy Boxall had been fouled.
But Newquay managed to force victory with an 89th minute strike from Louis Price.
Wendron United are second in the table after a hard fought 2-1 win at Wadebridge Town, who drop to seventh.
There was early goal action at Bodieve as Kieron Bishop’s 25-yard screamer in the 13th minute cancelled out Josh Wood’s opener for Wendron.
Wadebridge were the dominant side but it was man of the match Ryan Reeve who grabbed the Wendron winner 16 minutes from time.
Penzance are up to third after beating a Callington Town side who had lost one in eight before Saturday.
It’s now seven wins on the trot for the Magpies, who collected the three points courtesy of goals from Curtis Smith and Charlie Willis.
Millbrook drew 1-1 at Holsworthy with Luis Hewings on target for the Brook.