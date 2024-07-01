Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East latest round-up
SALTASH St Stephens Seconds endured a frustrating weekend in Division Five East as they lost their double-header.
Saturday saw them welcome fellow East Cornwall side Gunnislake and with the side boosted by the availability of Matthew Drury and Mark Stevens, they made 202-8.
But despite some good bowling from openers Andy Dore and Jim Matthews, Gunni were led home by half centuries from James Boundy (55) and Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah (64).
Gunni have played a game more than the three sides directly below them – Wadebridge Thirds, Holsworthy Seconds and Bude Seconds – and are 11, 14 and 27 points ahead respectively.
Sunday saw Saltash St Stephens visit Bugle with just ten players due to the first team game at Callington, but this time it was the batting that cost them as they were dismissed for just 94 in less than 25 overs.
They got off to a rapid start as skipper Shayn Rencher smashed six fours in his 26 from 16 balls before being caught off Martin Hutchings.
Former Bugle man Mark Stevens made just one, and when key man Duncan Nobes went for 15 it was 52-3.
Callum Isles-Wright hit 23 from as many balls, but they slipped from 82-4 to lose their final five wickets for just 12 runs as part-timer Jake Moore took 4-3 from 3.2 overs.
Opening bowlers Andy Dore and Jim Matthews then put in a fine spell each as wickets tumbled.
At 15-3 and 40-5 it was game on.
But Grant Kennett stood firm at one end for an unbeaten 37, and eventually whittled the target down with help from Robin Nicholls (14) and Sam Couchman (11) before he was joined by Ben Shepherd (4no).
Dore was the pick with 4-38, while Matthews provided fine support with 2-41.
The rest of Saturday’s action saw leaders Gorran win by 30 runs at St Stephen Seconds while Wadebridge, Werrington and Bugle also tasted success.
Saturday’s Division Six East programme saw six games, although only five were played on the field as Launceston Thirds had to concede their trip to Luckett Seconds.
Luckett remain 22 points behind leaders St Neot Seconds with a game in-hand after the Wenmouth club thrashed their visiting Tideford counterparts by eight wickets.
Only the Mitchells, Thomas and Jamie, made much impression with 26 apiece as the visitors were all out for 105.
St Neot lost a couple of wickets, but opener Keith Marks (18no) occupied one end which allowed Ted Dyer to smash 54 not out.
He earlier took 2-28, while Stephen Rowe (3-27) and Arthur Fox (2-22) also chipped in.
Boconnoc Seconds lost by seven wickets at their Tintagel counterparts.
Darren Piper backed up his 60 the previous week with 79 as the Deer Park club amassed 191 all out.
But despite Richard Baxter taking 2-42, the coastal club eased to victory with Simon Harrison (52), Joe Parsons (42no) and Ben Jarram (36no) all in the runs.
Menheniot-Looe Thirds avoided a banana skin as they just won by 14 runs at their St Stephen counterparts.
They were dismissed for just 157 as only Mark Rundle (60) and Nathan Aird (41) made much of a contribution.
But the bowlers were on song as veteran Chris James took 5-47, boosted by a brace each for Charlie Corbishley (2-28) and Steve Bailey (2-7).
Lanhydrock Thirds lost by three wickets at home to Newquay Fourths.
Thomas Miles made 52 and there were twenties from Ben Lawrence (22) and Josh Galvin (20) in their 189 all out.
And despite five wickets between Galvin (3-19) and Kevin Beer (2-29), Newquay got home with 14 balls to spare.