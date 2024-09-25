Results (St Mellion pairings first): Brian Pound (captain) and Allan Evans lost 4&2 to Paul Jarvis (captain) and Graham Clatworthy; Guy Pennington and Pete Mehigan won 4&£ against Keith Chapman and Stephan Smith; Simon Waddington and Colin Marshall won 7&6 against Phil Beech and Mark Jennings; Mike Page and Ian Edwards lost 3&2 to Tony Frost and Raj Patel; James Simpson and Kevin Smith won 2&1 against Phil Lopez and Dave Cuthbert; Norman Wreford and Rob Parsonage lost 2&1 to Victor Argyrou; Mel Carter and John Clements won 3&2 against Dave Callaghan and Geoff Pugh; John Raphael and Nigel Coulson-Stevens lost 6&5 to Dave Monk and John McConnell.