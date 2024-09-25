By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS SECTION – ‘THE FOSSILS’
WHAT a week weather wise for the Fossils without a cloud in the sky, must be a first.
On Monday, September 16 the Fossils’ team led by Brian Pound, took the short journey down to the side of the Tamar for their match with local rivals, China Fleet.
Local derbies are always closely decided, and again it was this time around.
The individual matches were on a see-saw as first one team took the lead which was then immediately reversed and so on.
Such was the effect, that at the end of the day the match result was all square at 4-4.
Both teams produced some excellent results but the standout performance, just, was the 7&6 victory of Simon Waddington and Colin Marshall which also included Marshall taking ‘Nearest the Pin’ for St Mellion.
That accolade for China Fleet went to their captain, Paul Jarvis.
The return match on October 15 at which the destination of the Duck Trophy will be decided, should be yet another intriguing encounter.
Results (St Mellion pairings first): Brian Pound (captain) and Allan Evans lost 4&2 to Paul Jarvis (captain) and Graham Clatworthy; Guy Pennington and Pete Mehigan won 4&£ against Keith Chapman and Stephan Smith; Simon Waddington and Colin Marshall won 7&6 against Phil Beech and Mark Jennings; Mike Page and Ian Edwards lost 3&2 to Tony Frost and Raj Patel; James Simpson and Kevin Smith won 2&1 against Phil Lopez and Dave Cuthbert; Norman Wreford and Rob Parsonage lost 2&1 to Victor Argyrou; Mel Carter and John Clements won 3&2 against Dave Callaghan and Geoff Pugh; John Raphael and Nigel Coulson-Stevens lost 6&5 to Dave Monk and John McConnell.
With some 30 or so years between the eldest and youngest Fossil, the annual Tee of Ages held on Thursday, September 19, gave all of the competitors a chance to play against players roughly of a similar age.
The youngest players (60-69 years) played from the whites, middle order (70-79) from the yellows and (80+yrs) from the reds.
In all of the sections there were some excellent results and especially from the yellow tees where both Mike Nancekivell (42) and Allan Joel (40) broke the 40 barrier, and from the whites, Richard Was, a new Fossil, posted 38.
Breaking down the numbers playing saw 20 youngsters play from the whites, 22 from the yellows and eight from the reds, but that raises a question mark over next year’s contest categories.
That being that John Eccles, going strong from the reds, hits 90 before then!
The top four in each age group were: 60-69: 1 Richard Was – 38; 2 Colin Marshall – 36; 3 Malcolm Smith – 36; 4 Peter Lee – 36; 70-79: 1 Mike Nancekivell – 42; 2 Allan Joel – 40; 3 Norman Wreford – 39; 4 Mike Richardson – 37; 80 plus: 1 Don Smith – 38; 2 John Smith – 37; 3 Brian Crichton – 37; 4 John Eccles – 34.
By Sue Wenmoth
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB LADIES’ SECTION
THE club’s Captain versus Vice Captain match was held earlier this month in glorious conditions.
This was betterball matchplay with points awarded for a win (2), draw (1) and loss (0). The total for each teams were added together to find the winners, who with 89 points were captain Sam Peach’s team.
St Mellion Ladies have won Division One of the Cornwall Ladies County Golf Association for the second year running.
The team played matches home and away against Perranporth, Newquay, Bude and Carlyon Bay and beat second-placed Bude by three points.
Pictured are the team celebrating with captain Sam Peach.