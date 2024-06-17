Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up - Saturday, June 15
RAIN had its say on Saturday with two of the six games being cancelled.
Launceston were due to welcome Buckland Monachorum, while St Minver Seconds’ trip to Newquay Thirds was also off due to a waterlogged pitch on the bottom square at the Sports Centre.
In the games that did go ahead, leaders St Neot thrashed Lanhydrock by nine wickets at the LCG.
Lanhydrock could only muster 130-9 from their 40 overs as Toby Haley (3-21), Michael Drown (3-21) and David Eldridge (3-31), shared the wickets around.
Soma Smith top-scored with 37 but only Alfie Wilson (20), David Harland (12) and Gary Jones (10) reached double figures.
That total was knocked off in just 21.5 overs as opener Jack Kent made 70 not out with the in-form Haley adding an unbeaten 53.
Duloe remain fourth after a convincing seven-wicket success at neighbours Menheniot-Looe Seconds.
Menheniot could only muster 159-8 after choosing to bat, Marc Wright nearly making half of those in his 71 which included 14 fours.
Simon Massey claimed 4-46 from ten overs while Dick Turpin (1-8 from 7) was difficult to get away at the start.
Duloe knocked off the runs with a minimum of fuss.
Matt Julian was 56 not out while Thomas Turpin was trapped lbw for 42 by Bob Fleming who took 2-46.
An understrength Pencarrow were soundly beaten by seven wickets at third-placed St Stephen.
Tristan Jago top scored with 36 and Isaac Jago and Joe Wilson made 26 apiece as they were dismissed for 142 in 33.4 overs.
Tristan Jago then took 3-38 with the ball, but Tim Hooper’s unbeaten 58 got the hosts home.
Second-placed St Blazey Seconds beat bottom side Grampound Road Thirds by nine wickets.
Skipper George Taylor took 2-29 before adding an unbeaten 38 in their chase of 95.