Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East round-up – Saturday, June 15
RYAN Pooley struck a century as Werrington Seconds gained ground on leaders St Austell Seconds on Saturday.
Pooley was dropped following a tough start to the season since moving from Tintagel, but he struck 11 fours and six sixes in his 119 as they made 227-8. Rob May added 38 while Rory Dixon (3-56) and Riley Carne (3-27) shared six wickets.
Werrington’s experienced attack then gave nothing away as St Blazey were dismissed for 113 in 39.1 overs.
Ian Searle (2-20), Nick Oldaker (2-23), Mark Hodgson (2-21) and Jason Seldon (2-20) all took a brace.
On a good day for them, St Austell’s trip to South Petherwin was cancelled due to poor weather on Friday, while Callington Seconds and St Minver both lost.
Cally welcomed previously winless Tintagel and made a competitive 219-9 with Alex Robinson (43) and Nick Parker (45) making forties.
Six Tintagel bowlers were in the wickets with Akobe Earle and Jordan Blanchard both taking 2-41.
Tintagel’s chase was brilliantly led by skipper Matt Jolliffe with an unbeaten 85.
All of the top five reached double figures with Tom Parsons (26) and Jordan Burnard (34) the best of the rest.
St Minver were beaten by 20 runs by Menheniot-Looe at Menefreda Way.
The visitors were racing along at 113-2 after just 11 overs with the hard-hitting Luke Ripley smashing 80 from just 40 balls (10 fours, six sixes).
A rain delay meant the game was reduced to 38 overs, and St Minver pulled things back somewhat with regular wickets, but bits and pieces got the visitors up to 207 all out. Reece Thompson (3-44) and Jack Gill (3-36) shared six wickets.
St Minver were missing both Ryan Pooley and Alek Gill, and never seriously threatened the target.
Openers Ben Hawken (11) and Antony Ash (20) got starts, while South African Reece Thompson made 42 and Dean Jeffery added 37 down the order.
Bude continued their fine form as they eased to a six-wicket victory over Lanhydrock at Crooklets.
The visitors chose to bat but could only muster 134 all out despite being 81-2 when Ben Attfield (26) and Jacob Eldridge (29) were going well.
However James Sharman (4-18 off 6) took four quick wickets as they slipped to 93-7.
Ryan Butler (22) and Jacca Cavendish (19) dug in for a while, but were both bowled Andrew De Rosa (2-25 off 5.3) as the final three wickets fell for just seven.
Bude were in early trouble as Christian James reduced them to 10-2, but a stand of 70 between Warren Rumble and Lee Houghton got them back on top.
Rumble departed lbw to Ben Attfield (2-24 off 8) for 27, and although the same bowler dismissed Houghton for 47, Sharman and de Rosa came together to knock off the final 40.
Holsworthy bounced back from successive defeats to see off Ladock by 94 runs at Stanhope Park.
After losing their last two on the chase, the hosts won’t have been too disappointed to get to bat first without scoreboard pressure, but soon found themselves in trouble at 37-3 in a game reduced to 43 overs.
But South African Herschelle Poggenpoel got support from Dan Smith (24 off 47) and Sam Stacey (35 off 25) as they made a competitive 198-6, Poggenpoel finishing unbeaten on 89.
Ladock’s top four is as dangerous as any in the division, but they made just 38 between them with left-arm spinner Graham Wild (2-11 off 9) once again leading the way.
Roger Gates made 28 down the order, but they were dismissed for 106 in the 41st over.
Aiden Gerry took 3-29 while Rob Mitchell’s 2-15 off eight overs was tidy.