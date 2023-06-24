AUSTRALIAN James Pearson scored an excellent seven points on his debut as Plymouth Prow Park Gladiators produced a much-improved performance in a 48-41 defeat at title-chasing Redcar Bears last night.
The Gladiators belied their bottom-of-the-table status to push the Bears all the way, and had it not been for some misfortune in heat 13, the final scoreline could have been very different.
Kyle Howarth and Richie Worrall were on for a 5-1 which would have levelled the scores, but the race was stopped when Redcar's Danny King hit the fence.
He was excluded, but in the re-run, Worrall suffered a chain failure on the starting line, and Charles Wright shot off to beat Howarth and secure a 3-2 for the Bears.
A 5-1 followed for Redcar in the next heat, and even though the Gladiators grabbed a 4-2 in the final race, with again Howarth leading the way home, it was not enough, though a seven-point deficit will give them a good chance of getting the aggregate bonus point when the two sides meet again at The Coliseum in mid August.
Pearson collected three second places and a third in a very encouraging display, having replaced Kiwi Jake Turner in the side.
Ben Barker also shone against his former club, racking up three race wins in his 13+1 haul, while Howarth did likewise in his 12-point score, but Worrall and Dan Gilkes will have been disappointed with their four-point returns.
The Gladiators were helped by an awful night for Redcar's German heat leader Erik Riss and the absence on longtrack duty of reserve Jake Mulford, but they put up a great fight, which has sometimes been missing this season.
Redcar: Charles Wright 13 (5 rides), Connor Bailey 9+2 (5), Danny King 8 (4), Jason Edwards 7 (4), Danyon Hume 6+3 (5), Erik Riss 3 (4), Connor Coles 2 (3).
Plymouth: Ben Barker 13+1 (6), Kyle Howarth 12 (5), James Pearson 7 (5), Dan Gilkes 4+2 (4), Richie Worrall 4+1 (4), Ben Morley 1 (3), Ben Trigger 0 (3).