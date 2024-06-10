DUNHEVED’S Craig Pett reached the final of the Cornwall County League Group Two Two Wood Singles competition at Kensey Vale Bowling Club on Saturday, June 8.
Played in fantastic weather which attracted a large turnout of players and spectators, Craig beat club mate Darren Harris 15-6 in the first round.
He then beat Kensey Vale’s Rob D’Agostino by the narrowest of margins, 14-13, before taking on another home bowler in the last four, Nick Trewin. Again Craig had the upper hand, eventually taking it 18-12 to set up a final played over 20 ends against Saltash’s Ben Davy.
A very close game ensued but it was Ben that played the crucial shots at the crucial times, emerging a 13-10 winner.
Both players will now represent Group Two in the county quarter and semi-finals played at Bickford Smith Bowling Club on the outskirts of Camborne on July 27.