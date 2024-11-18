By Peter Mutton
Liskeard Area Ladies’ League
TABLE-TOPPERS Dobwalls FC B whitewashed their A team, while there were also wins for JJ’s Bar, SC Belles and Con Club.
Results and Scores: DOBWALLS FC A 0 (L Waters 100, 134; E Bettison 100) DOBWALLS FC B 7 (Courtenay Mutton 125; Cara Mutton 135; P Pope 2x100; J Keast 2x100); LISKEARD RBL 2 (J Waters 100; R Holland 101) JJ’S BAR 5 (D Jefford 101-finish; J Hardy 121); MANOR HOUSE 5 (K Devine 100; L Gregory 124) SC BELLES 5 (M Hyne 104, 108); SC ROSES 3 (T Whittingham 114) CON CLUB 4 (L Hoskin 105, 109, 140; L Crocker 2x100; C Crocker 121, 124).
Liskeard and District Darts League
LEADERS MC Nuts are now 14 points clear at the top of DFC Biffa who took advantage of JJ’s Bar’s bye week by securing a 7-4 success at Manor House.
Results and Scores: BRITISH LEGION 3 (L Thomas 2x100, 129, 130; M. Prinn 8x100, 140; M. Hardy 2x100, 125; K Latham 100, 122, 132; T Clacey 2x100; W Callaghan 3x100) MC NUTS 8 (J Harris 3x100; R O’Connor 5x100, 115, 117, 140; L Lawrence 120; Stidwell 4x100; A Cooper 2x100); DOBWALLS FC 2 (R Hummerstone 2x140; P Pope 117, 126; C Mutton 100) SPORTS CLUB 9 (B Deane 100, 2x125, 140; K Griffin 100, 126, 135; J Fowler 112; D Page 100, 115; A Yeomans 121); MANOR HOUSE 4 (B Jefford 100; C Earl 2x100; L Coffin 119; S Gregory 125) DFC BIFFA 7 (Paul Willcocks 140, 180; Kyle Chudleigh 2x100, 125, 137, 180; D Putt 100; J Chudleigh 6x100, 2x140; N Dunn 140).
Rearranged match: MANOR HOUSE 1 (W Gregory 103, 133; S Gregory 132, 140) BRITISH LEGION 10 (L Thomas 121; M Prinn 3x100, 133, 135; T Clacey 115, 140; WB Callaghan 2x100; M Hardy 100, 105, 121, 125, 3x140).