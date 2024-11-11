By Brian Phillips
LISKEARD Cricket Club held their annual presentation evening at Wheal Tor recently with both the men and ladies’ teams in attendance.
The men were back in Division Three East following promotion, but found the going tough with just three wins from their 16 completed league games.
Injuries and player availabilities made for a long, hard season.
Stand-in skipper Brian Phillips unbelievably managed to win all but two coin tosses, but unfortunately it was the highlight most weeks.
However there were positives including newcomer Ben Powell, who came to the club as a top order batsman taking 19 wickets in just 48.3 overs of deadly off-spin. His batting didn’t quite fire!
Opener Andy Ware proving to be a gun fielder and indeed ball magnet, taking catches wherever he went, also top scoring for the club despite a mid-season injury.
Andrew Cobb again took the most wickets leading from the front with the new ball week in week out, but such were the availability problems, keeper Brian Phillips stayed behind the sticks despite breaking a finger in the first game of the season.
Danny Carroll, James Cobb and JJ Webber also scored big runs at the right times to impress with the bat, while Martin Mote bowled the most expensive spell of off-spin seen in a while – 2-99 off six overs – against champions Luckett.
The ladies continued to play both hard ball and soft ball cricket with the section continuing to develop each year.
The winners of the awards were as follows: Men – Captain’s Player – Ben Powell; Most Catches – Andrew Ware; Most Wickets – Andrew Cobb; Most Runs – Andrew Ware; Clubman – James Cobb.
Ladies’ – Players’ Player – Sam Crosby; Most Improved – Sarah Collins; Club Woman – Lynn Webb.
Thanks were also expressed to Julie Cobb and Brian Phillips for all of their hard work behind the scenes.