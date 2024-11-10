By Peter Mutton
LISKEARD AREA LADIES DARTS LEAGUE
SPORTS Club Belles registered their second win in two weeks when beating stablemates Sports Club Roses 4-3.
League leaders Dobwalls FC B beat Manor House 5-2 and second-placed JJ’s Bar are now three points behind them with a game in-hand following a 6-1 victory against visitors Dobwalls FC C. Liskeard RBL registered their second win of the season by defeating Con Club 4-3.
Results: CON CLUB 3 (D Billing 116; L Hoskin 100; C Crocker 100, 134) LISKEARD RBL 4 (K Markey 121); DOBWALLS FC B 5 (C Mutton 121) MANOR HOUSE 2 (K Devine 100, 121; L Coffin 100; J Martin 112); JJ’S BAR 6 (K Griffin 100; D Jefford 108; W. Hardy 130) DOBWALLS FC C 1 (C Haley 129); SC BELLES 4 (M Hyne 109) SC ROSES 3 (M Whittingham 111; K Willcock 100).
LISKEARD AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE
TWO sides won 10-1 last week with hosts MC Nuts beating Manor House and DFC Biffa doing likewise at Sports Club.
Manor House and Sports Club’s points came from Brian Jefford and Jack Fowler respectively.
JJ’s Bar were 8-3 winners at Dobwalls FC.
DOBWALLS FC 3 (R Hummerstone 100; J Keast 134) JJ’S BAR 8 (J Spargo 2x100; K Latham 2x100, 127; Z Peel 2x100, 120, 121, 125, 140; C Coates 140; K Fowler 3x100, 121; P Wright 2x100, 120); MC NUTS 10 (A Stiswell 4x100; J Harris 4x100, 135, 140; A Cooper 100; R Pollard 4x100, 121; R O’Connor 3x100, 105, 125, 126, 140; L Lawrence 4x100, 2x140) MANOR HOUSE 1 (L Coffin 140; B Jefford 2x100; S Gregory 100; P Pateman 100, 121); SPORTS CLUB 1 (D Page 140; K Griffin 100) DFC BIFFA 10 (T Hicks 124; P Willcocks 3x100; J Chudleigh 100; D Putt 100; K Chudleigh 100, 121, 125, 140; N Dunn 2x100, 140).