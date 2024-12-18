By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
THE final round of league fixtures before Christmas were played on Friday, December 13 with a top of the table clash between Rowett Rebels and Wanderers.
After a pulsating contest that swung back and forth, Wanderers took a 5-4 win to move level on points with the leaders who are ahead on legs difference.
The Rebels took an early 2-0 lead before the visitors pulled one back, much to the form of Morgan Bickley who struck two maximum 180s and a 61 finish.
Tommy Davies lost to Steve Lewis to level the score at 2-2 before Nathan Toms beat Mike Drown to get the lead back for Rebels.
It looked even better for Rebels when Matt Gilham beat Nick Haley to extend the lead to 4-2, but from there on it was all Wanderers as Tom Bridger, Morgan Bickley and Ben Lewis reeled off victories including Bickley’s third 180 of the night. They defeated Kyle Courtis, Kye Skeldon and Craig Skeldon respectively.
Both teams sit on 79 points at the halfway stage.
In the other matches of the evening, Polruan Pirates beat Wasted Seamen 5-4, Pelynt lost to Udder Bullocks 7-2, Old School Foxes lost 9-0 to Legion with Phil Cunningham hitting a 180 on the evening and in the third versus fourth clash, Russell Smugglers overcame the higher-ranked Pelynt Travellers with a 5-4 success.
Darren Robinson hit his own 180 for Smugglers in this match and Adam Driver of Travellers lost his first leg of the season in a 2-1 win over Robin Sainsbury.
Results and Scores: POLRUAN PIRATES 5 (J Grainger 5x100, 3x140; C Chan 100; T Bawden 100; A Devereux 100, 125) WASTED SEAMEN 4 (S Keylock 5x100, 140; W Courtis 139, 140; J Fletcher 9x100, 140); PELYNT 2 (T Fowler 3x100; J Harper 2x100, 121; J Fowler 3x100; J Dicks 100, 121; P Hobgen 100, 140; M Johns 100, 121) UDDER BULLOCKS 7 (L Libby 100; A Bebb 100, 171; M Lorenz 100, 135; J Collins 2x100; O Jackson 100; T Collins 100); OLD SCHOOL FOXES 0 (S Emery 100; D Northcott 100, 103; R Napper 100; M Napper 2x100) LEGION 9 (T Smith 100; G Birkett 2x100, 135, 137; C Cannock 100, 125; S Oliver 100, 103, 110; J Nelson 100; P Cunningham 3x100, 180); ROWETT REBELS 4 (M Gilham 3x100, 135, 2x140; K Courtis 2x100, 140, 150; K Skeldon 5x100, 138; C Skeldon 4x100, 140; T Davies 6x100, 121, 140; N Toms 4x100, 2x140) WANDERERS 5 (N Haley 100, 140; T Bridger 2x100, 131, 140; M Bickley 4x100, 121, 3x180; B Lewis 2x100; S Lewis 2x100, 137; M Drown 100); RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 5 (S Edmunds 3x100; R Sainsbury 3x100, 125; R Sainsbury 2x100, 121; D Robinson 2x100, 180; B Beese 3x100, 112F, Y Hutchings 3x100, 121) PELYNT TRAVELLERS 4 (L Lawrence 121, 123 140; S Batten 100; A Driver 5x100, 140; M Marshall 100, 109, 120; R Rendle 3x100; S Rendle 3x100, 120, 121).
TABLE: 1 Rowett Rebels PLAYED 11 WON 10 LOST 1 POINTS 79; 2 Wanderers P11 W10 L1 PTS 79; 3 Pelynt Travellers P11 W8 L3 PTS 67; 4 Russell Smugglers P11 W7 L4 PTS 55; 5 Legion P11 W7 L4 PTS 53; 6 Udder Bullocks P11 W4 L7 PTS 51; 7 Bulls Hitters P11 W6 L5 PTS 48; 8 Polruan Pirates P11 W5 L6 PTS 46; 9 Pelynt P11 W4 L7 PTS 45; 10 Wasted Seamen P11 W4 L7 PTS 43; 11 Old School Foxes P11 W1 L10 PTS 14; 12 A Team P11 W0 L11 PTS 14.