By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO AND DISTRICT DARTS LEAGUE LATEST
ROWETT Rebels now have a three-point lead at the top of the table following the latest round of fixtures played on Friday, January 24.
While they were winning 7-2 at Bull Hitters, nearest challengers Wanderers could only beat Udder Bullocks 5-4.
There were also wins for Polruan Pirates, Pelynt, Pelynt Travellers and Russell Smugglers.
Results and Scorers: OLD SCHOOL FOXES 2 (D Northcott 100, 134, 140; S Emery 104; M Napper 100; D Northcott 102) POLRUAN PIRATES 7 (A Devereux 2x100; C Fisher 2x100; C Chan 100; T Bawden 3x100, 180); LEGION 4 (S Oliver 100, C Cannock 4x100, 121; G Birkett 4x100, 180; P Cunningham 100, 2x140; S Devoy 100, 119; J Nelson 3x100, 140) PELYNT 5 (J Dicks 140; P Hobgen 3x100; T Fowler 100, 108; J Harper 100; J Fowler 100, 121, 109F; M Johns 100); THE A TEAM 0 (L Singleton 140) PELYNT TRAVELLERS 9 (M Marshall 4x100; N Hicks 4x100; C Budd 2x100, 105, 125 140; S Rendle 3x100, 121, 140; R Rendle 3x100, 140; A Driver 3x100, 121, 135, 3x140) BULL HITTERS 2 (M Jeffries 3x100, 121, 125, 135, 140; I Dyer 3x100, 4x140; G Toms 100; D Thomas 138; S Crane 100, 140) ROWETT REBELS 7 (K Skeldon 2x100, 123; M Gilham 121, 125, 140; B Evans 3x100; C Skeldon 3x100; K Courtis 2x100; N Toms 2x100, 136, 2x140); WANDERERS 5 (B Lewis 5x100, 2x140; A Grant 5x100, 125, 2x140; S Lewis 6x100, 140; N Haley 105, 119; T Bridger 4x100, M Bickley 2x100) UDDER BULLOCKS 4 (M Lorenz 3x100; A Collins 100, 120; O Jackson 3x100; D Smith 111, 140); WASTED SEAMEN 2 (A Julian 121, 140; V Moreau 138; N Warren 107; B Criddle 121; A Grice 100) RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 7 (R Sainsbury 3x100, 111; Y Hutchins 100, 120).