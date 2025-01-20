By Craig Skeldon
BEN’S PLAICE POLPERRO DARTS LEAGUE
ROWETT Rebels moved back to top spot on Friday night with an 8-1 win against Old School Foxes.
Chris Pink saved the whitewash with a last game victory over Kye Skeldon.
Wanderers beat third-placed Pelynt Travellers 6-3 to sit one point behind. It was always going to be a difficult match for Travellers with their top player, Adam Driver, unavailable.
They did share the spoils in the singles but got off to a slow start losing all three doubles. Travellers do look to be secure in third in the table despite the loss.
The battle for fourth place is not certain as teams are beating each other.
After the last round of games, five points separate fourth and eighth.
Udder Bullocks beat Wasted Seamen to move up to fourth with an 8-1 victory.
Steve Keylock prevented the whitewash in the last game of the evening against Andy Collins. Russell Smugglers sit two points behind Udder Bullocks despite losing 5-4 to Bulls Hitters.
With Smugglers leading 4-1, Hitters recovered to win the last four singles to take the match.
Three teams sit on 64 points, Bulls Hitters, Pelynt and Legion.
Pelynt had the easiest game against the lowly A Team and recorded a 9-0 victory, while Legion travelled to Polruan to take on the Pirates but came away with a 6-3 defeat. Jim Nelson took the only singles point for Legion against Donna Bawden. Tom Smith lost a close game 2-1 to Charlie Fisher but did record his first league ton-plus finish with a 105.
The results and scorers are as follows: PELYNT TRAVELLERS 3 (M Marshall 100, 120; S Rendle 4x100, 121, 134, 2x140; R Rendle 100, 140; N Hicks 2x100, 2x121, 125, 140; C Budd 3x100, 140) WANDERERS 6 (S Lewis 2x100, 140; B Lewis 120, 121, 123; N Haley 100, 121, 123; A Grant 8x100, 2x140; T Bridger 3x100; M Bickley 4x100, 121, 2x140); PELYNT 9 (M Johns 100, 123; P Hobgen 100, 125; J Fowler 3x100, 125, 2x140; J Harper 100, 116; T Fowler 2x100, 140; J Gascoyne 100) THE A TEAM 0 (L Singleton 103; L Maxwell 100; J Whiston 100; C Maxwell 120); ROWETT REBELS 8 (C Skeldon 2x100, 125, 180; B Evans 125, 140; N Toms 3x100, 133 140; K Courtis 100, 2x140; M Gilham 100, 125, 140; K Skeldon 121, 140) OLD SCHOOL FOXES 1 (D Northcott 100, 134; R Napper 100, J Warren 132); UDDER BULLOCKS 8 (T Collins 101; J Collins 4x100; O Jackson 3x100, 140; M Lorenz 135; A Bebb 114, 171; A Collins 100) WASTED SEAMEN 1 (M Warren 100; A Julian 100, 101, 125; W Courtis 2x100, 138; J Oxley 100; S Keylock 7x100, 125); RUSSELL SMUGGLERS 4 (R Sainsbury 138; R Sainsbury 2x100, 140; S Edmunds 100; Y Hutchins 2x100, 125; D Robinson 3x100) BULL HITTERS 5 (G Toms 100; I Dyer 100, 123; S Crane 2x100, 140; D Thomas 2x100, 140; M Jeffries 4x100); POLRUAN PIRATES 6 (C Chan 100, 123; A Devereux 2x100; C Fisher 115; T Bawden 100; J Grainger 7x100, 125) LEGION 3 (S Oliver 100; J Nelson 100, 140; T Smith 105F; P Cunningham 2x140; C Cannock 100, 140).