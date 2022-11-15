Cup ties fall victim to waterlogged pitches
Tuesday 15th November 2022
Heavy overnight rain has forced the postponement of two of tonight’s Les Phillips Cup ties.
Saltash United’s derby clash with Torpoint Athletic at the Waterways Stadium failed a lunchtime pitch inspection.
And Millbrook’s home clash with Matt Cusack’s Helston Athletic went the same way.
The matches will be re-arranged for a later date.
