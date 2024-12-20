By Tamsin Chapman-Gunner
CORNWALL Cricket hosted the grand finale of their eight-part Women’s Indoor Softball Festival series on Wednesday, December 18, and it was a night to remember!
The evening was filled with festive cheer, creative fancy dress, dynamic double-run zones, and holiday treats, including mince pies and Christmas crackers – all set to the lively backdrop of pumping Christmas beats.
The cricket action was just as spectacular, delivering nail-biting matches and showcasing exceptional skill. The series has clearly fostered growth among the participating teams, with noticeable improvements in key areas such as strategic batting, sharp fielding, and tactical game awareness.
The night featured epic twists and dramatic comebacks as teams battled fiercely for victory. In a tightly contested evening, Werrington, St Austell, and Perranporth each claimed two victories, resulting in a thrilling three-way tie for first place.
Match Results: Perranporth (248) defeated Werrington (241): A close game where Perranporth's clinical bowling edged out Werrington in the final moments; Werrington (281) defeated Mullion (233): Werrington's consistency and all-round performance secured a comfortable victory; St Austell (253) defeated Perranporth (247): A tightly fought match with St Austell emerging victorious by just six runs; Werrington (285) defeated St Austell (248): Werrington displayed their class, outscoring St Austell with a dominant batting performance; St Austell (256) defeated Mullion (255): The match of the night featured a nail-biting finish, with Mullion falling short by just one run after a dramatic final over; Perranporth (292) defeated Mullion (209): Perranporth’s record-breaking performance was spearheaded by Emily and Amelia, who set the pace early with an explosive opening partnership.
Standout Performances: Perranporth delivered the highest team score of the night with 292 runs against Mullion. Emily and Amelia set the tone with an explosive 41-run partnership in the first two overs, even running byes to the wicketkeeper.
Despite their incredible pace, Mullion’s Tammy bowled a brilliant final over to prevent Perranporth from reaching the 300-run milestone.
Werrington, former festival winners, displayed their characteristic skill and consistency. Despite coming close to a clean sweep, they fell to Perranporth in a tightly-contested game where Perranporth’s disciplined bowling defended a par score of 248.
The match of the night belonged to Mullion and St Austell.
In a thrilling final game, Mullion, chasing St Austell’s 256, appeared poised for victory before a stunning comeback by the Sharks. St Austell’s team hat-trick of run-outs and Jess Machin’s nerve-wracking final over left Mullion agonisingly one run short of their target.
The Cornwall Cricket Board extends its heartfelt thanks to all participating teams for making the festival series such a success. Looking ahead, the excitement continues in the new year, with the festival series heading east to Lux Park in Liskeard after Christmas.
Nick Matthews, Women’s and Girls’ development officer, added: "We’ve thoroughly enjoyed each festival. Every week has brought progress, excitement, and unique moments of play. A big thank you to all the teams for their enthusiasm and making this such a memorable journey. We can’t wait to see what’s next!"
For more information on upcoming events, visit www.cornwallcricket.co.uk