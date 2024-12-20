Match Results: Perranporth (248) defeated Werrington (241): A close game where Perranporth's clinical bowling edged out Werrington in the final moments; Werrington (281) defeated Mullion (233): Werrington's consistency and all-round performance secured a comfortable victory; St Austell (253) defeated Perranporth (247): A tightly fought match with St Austell emerging victorious by just six runs; Werrington (285) defeated St Austell (248): Werrington displayed their class, outscoring St Austell with a dominant batting performance; St Austell (256) defeated Mullion (255): The match of the night featured a nail-biting finish, with Mullion falling short by just one run after a dramatic final over; Perranporth (292) defeated Mullion (209): Perranporth’s record-breaking performance was spearheaded by Emily and Amelia, who set the pace early with an explosive opening partnership.