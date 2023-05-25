WERRINGTON are through to the semi-finals of the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup after a 40-run victory over favourites Wadebridge at Ladycross last night.
Nick Lawson won the toss and chose to bat and his decision was vindicated as Ben Smeeth and Sam Hockin put on a rollocking opening stand of 84 in 8.4 overs.
Hockin – promoted to pinch hit – hammered a superb 57 off just 33 balls before eventually holing out to Sam Richards on the deep mid-wicket fence off left-arm spinner Matt Lawrence.
Smeeth started going up through the gears as old team-mate Matt Robins took some punishment, going for 27 off his two overs.
His final 21 balls yielded 41 runs before he picked out Kelvin Snell at long-off off Jamie Beare with the score at 150-1 after 15 overs.
The final five overs saw the Bridgers fight back as James Turpin (0-22 off four) and Beare (2-19 off three) proved tough to get away.
Mark Gribble finished unbeaten on 17 off 16 balls with Lawson not out on seven from five.
Wadebridge’s powerful top order would have fancied their chances but by the third over were in all sorts of trouble.
Turpin – scorer of a century at St Just in the same format a couple of weeks ago – should have been out first ball off Keith Maynard but Lawson shelled the chance, but he went three balls later, plumb lbw going across the line.
Hockin struck in his first over when pinch-hitter Wilson picked out Mark Taskis at mid-off before former Cornwall skipper Matt Robins did likewise off Maynard to leave them 12-3.
South African Kevin Renecke and the hard-hitting Kelvin Snell rebuilt the innings with a stand of 86, but when Renecke was bowled by Mark Taskis for a sublime 51 off 33 balls, the home side became firm favourites once more.
Snell and Sam Richards took the score along to 114-4 after 14 overs, but when Snell (46 off 32) was trapped lbw by Adam Hodgson on the sweep, Wadebridge capitulated under the scoreboard pressure.
Hodgson (3-31 off four) dismissed Matt Gordon and Chris Rogers in the same over before Maynard (3-25 off four) and Mark Taskis (3-23 off 2.5) cleaned up the lower order as the end came at 139 with 19 balls to spare.
Werrington will take on old rivals Callington on June 14 for the right to face St Austell or Newquay in the final.