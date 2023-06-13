WERRINGTON and Callington warmed up for their huge double-header this week with contrasting results in West Cornwall on Saturday in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Werrington visited Hayle with both sides having lost their opening four games, but it was the visitors that emerged two-wicket winners with just one ball to spare having been set 174 to win.
Earlier in the day, Adam Hodgson claimed 3-27 and Dan Barnard took 2-36 in an excellent display with the ball, before Hodgson (36) and Mark Gribble (42) got the bulk of the runs in a tense, but ultimately successful run chase.
Callington got off to a flying start at St Just as they reached 68-0 thanks to Aidan Libby (39) and skipper Luke Brenton (22), but were soon pegged back by Gareth May’s three-wicket burst.
However Liam Lindsay’s 59 plus bits and pieces from Nick Parker (15) and George Wilkinson (19no) got them up to 210-9.
St Just were in the ascendency at 103-1 with Dom Angove (56), Max Waller (25) and Ellis May (16) all contributing.
However two wickets apiece for spinners Lindsay (2-18 off ten) and Wilkinson (2-29) saw St Just slip to 141-6.
But a 57-run partnership between Philip Nicholas (43no) and Rhys Brownfield (29) broke the back of the chase before Ben Stevens (5no) joined Nicholas to get them over the line.
Werrington welcome Callington tomorrow night in the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup semi-final (6pm), before Cally are the hosts in the league on Saturday (1pm).